Liam Neeson spotted around Boston filming a new movie called ‘Thug’

If you happen to run into a film set in Boston during the next month or so, keeps your eyes peeled for Liam Neeson.

The veteran actor is in town filming “Thug,” a crime thriller in which Neeson plays an “aging San Pedro gangster” who “attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past,” but encounters resistance from the criminal underworld, per Deadline.

“Thug” took to the streets of Boston beginning this week, shooting scenes in Allston on Sunday and filming footage Monday evening in the North End. Originally slated to shoot in Los Angeles, “Thug” is expected to wrap up filming in the Boston area before Thanksgiving, according to a source familiar with the production.