The battle for the future of Triggs Golf Course in Providence

Now Triggs’ management is facing a different kind of challenge, one that could breathe new life into the course, but would likely result in something the old-timers who play the course religiously are worried about: change.

First, a leading candidate for mayor floated the idea of bulldozing the joint to build more affordable housing. The plan was legally questionable, and the candidate, Gonzalo Cuervo, eventually backed off, but the folks who run the course were concerned enough that they endorsed Brett Smiley, the guy who went on to win the Democratic primary.

It has been a rough year for Triggs Memorial Golf Course, the 18-hole gem in the northwest corner of Providence, where normally the biggest problem is players (okay, me) snap-hooking their drive on the third hole into some poor Rhode Island College student’s car.

The city owns Triggs, and for a fee of around $287,000 a year, it leases operations to a private company, FCG Associates, which has four investors who each reported earning around $110,000 in profits last year, according to their tax filings. One of those investors, Karl Augenstein, an affable eight-handicap, has been considered the face of Triggs for the past 30 years.

FCG’s 10-year contract running Triggs expires this year, so the city is putting a new contract out to bid. For the first time in three decades, Augenstein’s group has a true opponent that has come in with an attractive offer: the Rhode Island Golf Association (RIGA), a nonprofit that runs all the major tournaments around here and counts almost every public and private golf course as its members.

The bidding war is the talk of Rhode Island’s relatively small golf social circle for three reasons:

The people at FCG and the RIGA are longtime friends who are quickly becoming rivals;

Everyone is trying to use every ounce of political influence they have in Providence at a moment when the mayor, City Council president, and six other councilors are all leaving office by the end of the year;

There’s genuine excitement about what kind of change the RIGA might bring to Triggs.

“If you love golf, and you walk around Triggs and just kind of scan around, it doesn’t take long to figure out that that’s a special place that deserves better than not being touched for 90 years,” said Robert Ward, executive director of the RIGA.

Augenstein disputes the notion that Triggs hasn’t been touched since it was built, but he concedes that he’s heard some version of the same statement – “Imagine what Triggs could be if it had more investment” – ever since he took control of it.

Triggs was designed by Donald Ross, who is practically golf royalty across the world. In Rhode Island alone, he’s responsible for most of the state’s best courses, at the Rhode Island Country Club, Warwick, Point Judith, The Misquamicut Club, and Wannamoisett.

But Ross died in 1948, and the parking lot at Triggs looks like a test site for American bombs in World War II. The restaurant next to the course has fantastic food – especially its barbecues after tournaments – but the bathrooms are kind of shabby and it’s not exactly the kind of place residents in the neighborhood are excited to visit on Friday nights.

The course is quite busy – we’re talking five-hour rounds if you’re lucky – yet it’s still in fantastic shape. The tee boxes and fairways are always well-kept, and the greens are quick. The golf carts could use GPS trackers, but I only think that because my ball is almost always lost in high grass or behind trees that I assume were strategically placed so that guys like me quit playing.

The RIGA is proposing to pay the city $3.1 million over 10 years in leasing fees, and make another $9 million in upgrades that include a new parking lot, a better clubhouse, and sprucing up the course itself.

That’s intriguing on its own, but Ward also has a plan to engage young people all over Providence by offering better access to the course, and creating jobs on the course and behind the scenes for city residents.

I’ll admit that I rolled my eyes when Ward talked to me about ginning up interest in golf, a game that is still far too white and stuffy, in a city where 90 percent of public school students are not white. But when we played nine holes at Button Hole, the par-three course a few blocks away from Triggs that is home to the RIGA, Ward’s enthusiasm got me excited.

The RIGA is already working with the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a nonprofit foundation whose mission is to support the state’s Black and indigenous residents and other people of color. He even went on and on about how excited he is to teach younger school children about how grass grows, and there isn’t a greener place in Providence than Triggs.

“I can’t see a for-profit company wanting to invest the kind of money that it really needs to, and it really doesn’t make much sense for a for-profit company to want to do that,” Ward said.

But Augenstein pushed back, saying that even if RIGA started running Triggs, there is a “huge difference” in the amount a public course that relies on daily fees (Triggs charges $70 with a cart for 18 holes on weekends) can spend on improvements compared to a private club that can charge pricey membership dues. The RIGA might have the same challenges, Ward acknowledged, but he said it won’t have investors pocketing profits from Triggs like the current regime.

Augenstein said he is disappointed with the RIGA’s attempt to take over Triggs because “we’ve always been a great benefactor to them.” He argues that the RIGA is qualified to run tournaments, but it doesn’t have a proven track record of running a course itself.

FCG’s proposal is to pay just under $3 million to the city over the next 10 years, and then make around $3 million in upgrades, including the parking lot.

“This has become a legacy for me, personally,” Augenstein said. “It’s special on all levels.”

There’s a logical solution to this dispute, although personalities tend to get in the way of logic.

If Augenstein and Ward could come together and form a partnership, Triggs could evolve into one of the great public courses in America. The United States Golf Association would likely show some interest, and potentially make an investment that makes the place more attractive to the city’s youth. Imagine if Tiger Woods was willing to make a stop in Providence.

Of course, such a partnership would require both sides to put their egos, and potential profits, aside.

“That’s not likely,” Augenstein told me when I asked if the two sides could come together.

So what happens now?

A deal must be approved by the city’s Board of Park Commissioners and the Board of Contract and Supply, two panels that no one pays any attention to until there’s some type of controversial contract being awarded. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Council President John Igliozzi sit on both boards.

It’s difficult to handicap that outcome at this point, but the new contract is expected to begin in January. It might be the last big decision Elorza and Igliozzi make.

Triggs will turn 100 by the end of the new 10-year deal, and both bidders have a grand vision for what that celebration look like.

Maybe they can settle this over match play at a neutral site, like Cranston Country Club.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.