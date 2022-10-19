Boston police release photos of person of interest in Franklin Park attack

The man may also have been injured in the stabbing attack and treated at a hospital, police said.

The photographs show a man wearing a long dark coat, dark pants with different colored legs, and white sneakers, according to the photos posted to the police department’s website Wednesday night.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the stabbing of 91-year-old Jean M. McGuire that occurred in Franklin Park last week, officials said in a statement.

The attack occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. McGuire, a well-known Boston educator and civil rights leader, was out walking her dog. She was attacked by an unknown assailant, according to police.

People in the park called police. Officers arrived and found McGuire, whom they have not publicly identified because she is a victim of a crime, stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She was released from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters before she left the hospital, McGuire said she did not speak to her assailant and relied on training she used as an educator to protect herself during the assault.

The assault of an elderly person at a popular park outraged city officials, who asked the public for information to help solve the crime.

McGuire is a cofounder of Metco and the first Black woman to be elected to the Boston School Committee.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the identity or location of the person of interest leave an anonymous top by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

