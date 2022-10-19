A Día de los Muertos parade, barnyard trick or treating, and a crafts fair

The Wellesley Theatre Project will kick off its 11th season with “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.” Slightly more than a nod to “Harry Potter,” the show tells the story of a boy sent to wizarding school. The production features students ages 11 to 17 from across the region. Performances will take place Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at 219 Washington St. Tickets are $18, $12 for students and seniors; all tickets $2 more at door. Masks required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wellesleytheatreproject.org .

Children can trick or treat with the goats, chickens, and rabbits at Dover’s Powisset Farm for “Boo at the Barnyard” Oct. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring a bag or bucket to collect treats from friends around the barnyard, settle down for a craft activity, or hop on the hay ride. Costumes encouraged. The farm is located at 37 Powisset St. Admission is $20 per child, $15 for Trustees of Reservations members, and both adults who accompany children and those under 1 are free. Preregistration is required. For more information and to register, visit thetrustees.org .

Advertisement

The Boston Jewish Film Festival returns to theaters like the West Newton Cinema, the Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline, the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, and more. This year’s festival will mark the return of in-person screenings, spanning Nov. 3 to 9, and virtual screenings Nov. 10 to 13. Films from across the globe will land on screens across the region. Some, like Michal Weits’ “Blue Box” and Saskia Diesing’s “Lost Transport,” will be followed by conversations with cast and crew. For a complete schedule of films and to buy tickets, visit bostonjfilm.org.

Kingston’s Mayflower Church, located at 207 Main St., will host its 15th annual crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5., and new crafters are welcome. Attendees can shop a variety of crafts, stop by the bake sale, and grab a bite to eat. Proceeds from the fair will benefit charities in Massachusetts and beyond, including local food banks and shelters. Admission is free. Crafters interested in showing their work can contact Sue at 781-585-6350. For general information on the fair, call 781-585-3167.

Advertisement

The City of Chelsea will host a A Día de los Muertos celebration Oct. 29, starting with a parade from City Hall and ending with a community party at Winnisimmet Park. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by live mariachi music, face painting, and a community ofrenda in the park, which lasts until 9 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Dia De Los Muertos — Day of the Dead — is a two-day holiday largely originated and celebrated in Mexico that many participants believe reunites the living and the dead. Families create ofrendas (offerings) to honor their family members who have passed. For more information, visit chelseama.gov.

The Gloucester Health Department and police department are teaming up to educate community seniors about resources available to them. The departments are hosting a series of presentations on services provided by the health department, Internet and phone scams, and the police department’s Community Impact Unit, which will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Sheedy Park, Nov. 8 at McPherson Park, Nov. 22 at Poplar Park, Dec. 1 at Lincoln Park, and Dec. 20 at the Clark Building. In addition, the departments are asking the community for help developing a name for this program. For more information, or to submit a name idea, contact Health Director Mary Ellen Rose at mrose@gloucester-ma.gov.

Advertisement

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.