Are daytime shootings up in Boston? The numbers say otherwise.

The string of recent daytime shootings has both residents and some elected officials worried about a spike in violence. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden underscored the concern last week when he said he doesn’t “remember responding to this many daytime shootings” when he was an assistant district attorney for the homicide response team in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

“There seem to be more and more of them, and we are concerned with what appears to be an increase in reckless conduct with firearms during the day, when people are out in the community,” he said.

Data publicly available through the city of Boston’s shootings dashboard only goes back to 2015. However, the data shows that even as daytime shooting numbers have fluctuated over the last eight years, this year is actually set to be one of the lowest for daytime gun violence.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu noted in an interview on the Java with Jimmy Facebook livestream that “overall, our [violent crime] numbers are still headed in the right direction.”

“From a macro point of view, year over year, we are still below where we were last year, which was below where we were, ever,” Wu added. “The particular incidents that have happened over these last few weeks do not seem to be connected” to an uptick in community violence.

Daniel Semenza, a criminal justice professor at Rutgers University, called increased concern for safety in the community a typical response to incidents of gun violence, but cautioned against stoking fear in the public imagination.

Advertisement

“When somebody hears about a shooting, they draw off what’s called recency bias, where they think of the most recent event that they’ve heard about, or recent shooting that they’ve seen, and the brain extrapolates to say, ‘Well, everything is getting worse.’ That’s a very natural reaction we all tend to have,” he said. “Ninety-nine times out of a hundred, nobody’s going to go check that [perception] against the data that shows what is actually happening, and so their perception just kind of sticks with them so ... the dirty secret is people always think crime is up.”

Semenza noted that, rather than looking at the percentage of shootings that occur in the daytime to inform policy, a more striking trend among daytime shootings is the age of the victims. He said it was tragic but unsurprising that the victims of these shootings were teenagers, because nationwide violent crime tends to peak at roughly 3 p.m. for children, while the peak for adults is closer to 9 p.m. — as was the case in Sunday’s triple shooting.

He added that “3 p.m. or even 5 p.m. is... absolutely the time when young people haven’t gone home for dinner yet, or settled in for the night.

“Kids are in unstructured activities,” he said. “They don’t have something going on after school or they’re walking home, and they see somebody that they’ve had a conflict with before or they get into an argument ... that’s when you’ll see kids who are in high school or even in middle school picking up a gun.”

Advertisement

According to the Boston Police Department, there have been 13 juvenile shooting victims so far this year (not including last week’s shooting), compared with 12 child victims during all of last year. Last week’s shooting marks the third juvenile homicide victim of this year; three young people were killed in 2021.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.