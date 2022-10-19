Electrical equipment failure forces block on Main Street in Reading to temporarily shut down

A block of Main Street in Reading was shut down Wednesday after an equipment failure caused major electrical issues in a number of buildings, officials said.
At around 10:30 a.m., a burned surge protector, electrical smells, and flickering lights were reported in businesses on Main Street between Haven and Woburn streets, town officials said. A traffic light also went out.
The Reading Municipal Light Department shut off power to eight businesses “out of an abundance of caution,” although some the businesses were unaffected by the issues, officials said. Crews were evaluating transformers in the area.
The source of the power problem was identified as “a piece of electrical equipment that failed prematurely,” according to Julie Blackley, communications manager of the light department.
Power was restored to the businesses just before 2 p.m., Blackley said. Repairs of the failed equipment are in progress.
The electrical issues came three days after a citywide power surge in Waltham caused fires and damaged appliances. The surge happened a day after an equipment failure at a local Eversource substation.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.