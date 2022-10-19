Electrical equipment failure forces block on Main Street in Reading to temporarily shut down

A block of Main Street in Reading was shut down Wednesday after an equipment failure caused major electrical issues in a number of buildings, officials said.

At around 10:30 a.m., a burned surge protector, electrical smells, and flickering lights were reported in businesses on Main Street between Haven and Woburn streets, town officials said. A traffic light also went out.

The Reading Municipal Light Department shut off power to eight businesses “out of an abundance of caution,” although some the businesses were unaffected by the issues, officials said. Crews were evaluating transformers in the area.