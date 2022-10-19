FBI warns about electronic financial scams in New England; 800 victims reported last year

Sixty percent of the 2021 victims were over the age of 60, accounting for 77 percent of the losses, according to the statement.

In a statement, the FBI Boston division said 809 victims from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, last year lost a combined $7.5 million to scammers who used remote desktop software to pilfer victims’ funds. That’s a 49 percent spike from 2020, the statement said.

The FBI is warning the public to look out for electronic financial scams after the number of people who fell victim to such ruses last year in Massachusetts and three other New England states increased by nearly 50 percent from 2020.

Advertisement

Here’s how the scams typically work: Fraudsters posing as customer support staff from reputable tech companies call, email, or text targets and offer to resolve issues like compromised email or bank accounts, a computer virus, or a software license renewal, the statement said.

Victims are often directed to wire or transfer funds out of their accounts to cryptocurrency exchanges, or to transfer their crypto wallet funds to another wallet to “safeguard” the contents, the statement said. Fraudsters will even create bogus support sites to con crypto owners into divulging login information or surrendering control of their accounts, per the statement.

The thieves also ask victims to install free, remote desktop software on their computers so they can monitor, manipulate, and perform nefarious actions on the victims’ devices, including “opening virtual currency accounts to facilitate the liquidation of their genuine bank accounts,” the release said.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said in the statement that cyber criminals are relentless.

“Cybercriminals are constantly coming up with new ways to rip off unsuspecting consumers, and this latest tactic has resulted in staggering losses,” Bonavolonta saod. “In some cases, we’ve seen victims lose their entire life savings which is why we are urging everyone, especially our aging family members and friends, to heed this warning.”

Advertisement

The statement said legitimate tech support personnel will never contact customers unsolicited, nor will they demand immediate payment or request payment via cash, prepaid gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

People who suspect they’ve been scammed can file a complaint online with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

In addition, the statement said, victims should contact their financial institutions, among other steps. A full list of suggested actions for victims is available at the FBI’s website.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.