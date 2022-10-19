Five takeaways from last night’s Fung/Magaziner debate

Republican Allan Fung and Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner debated everything from abortion rights to nuclear war as they seek to succeed retiring US Representative James Langevin in the 2nd Congressional District.

It’s the first day to early-vote in Rhode Island, and last night the candidates in the marquee race of the season battled it out on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Here are five key takeaways from the debate.

Seth is no slouch

The concept of a Democrat being an underdog in Rhode Island is tough to fathom, which is part of the reason Fung is getting so much national attention for having a lead in public polling. But in a debate where he needed a solid performance, Magaziner reminded nervous Democrats why he was clearly their best choice of the candidates in the primary. He successfully dodged most of Fung’s punches, and painting the Republican as too beholden to corporate interests (based on campaign donors) is a fresh line of attack.

If you were already inclined to vote for Magaziner, then you have every reason to believe he won the debate. The question is whether Magaziner made a dent with independents who might want to give Fung a chance, but have concerns about him belonging to a party with too many people who don’t believe Joe Biden is the rightful president of the United States.

Life as a favorite is different

Fung was a credible candidate for governor in 2014 and 2018, but on top of running into an all-world talent in Gina Raimondo, the debate stage wasn’t exactly his friend. He got sidetracked by Joe Trillo’s presence in 2018 and Bob Healey in 2014, and he never quite got back on track in either race. Last night, he had the confidence of a person who believes he’s the favorite in the race, and he didn’t fumble the football.

You aren’t getting a maverick

No matter who wins the race, it’s fairly clear that you’re going to get a congressman who will resist criticizing the leadership of their party. So far, the best line of this race has come from Moderate Party candidate Bill Gilbert (he didn’t qualify to be on stage last night but is on the ballot), who said during Monday night’s debate that he wants to see Magaziner acknowledge that former president Donald Trump had “some good policies” and Fung admit that Trump is “an ass.”

They both support term limits

One area where Fung and Magaziner agree (in part because it’s popular among voters) is on term limits. Fung said he thinks US House members should serve up to three two-year terms, while Magaziner said he’s for a limit of four or five terms. What neither candidate said was whether they themselves will commit to those limits even if they are not implemented broadly.

Langevin comes out the winner

In 2020, the Republicans and Democrats running for Cranston mayor tried to steer clear of criticizing Fung, the outgoing mayor who was quite popular. Magaziner and Fung are taking the same approach with Langevin. When the candidates were asked about Langevin’s stock trading, they both successfully avoided any criticism of the congressman, even as they support a ban on members of Congress trading stocks.

