Following one-day strike, Malden teachers ratify new contract

“There will be no paraprofessional in Malden Public Schools who make $22,000 a year anymore,” Gesualdo said.

Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association, said 97 percent of the union’s more than 700 members voted to approve the collective bargaining agreement, which includes raises for teaches and administrators and an entirely new pay scale for paraprofessionals that will “move them closer to a living wage.”

The Malden teachers union voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to ratify a new three-year contract with the school district after a tentative deal was struck earlier this week following a one-day strike.

The contract also contains new language to determine the size of caseloads for school social workers, psychologists, occupational therapists, and educators who provide special education services; plus a commitment from the School Committee to push back against evictions during the academic year, Gesualdo said.

Advertisement

A final draft of the contract is currently being prepared, she said, and still needs to be reviewed by the full School Committee.

Malden educators returned to the classroom Tuesday after walking the picket line Monday. Their daylong protest shuttered all campuses, and kept 6,100 students in Malden out of school.

In Haverhill, teachers have been on strike for three consecutive days, in violation of an Essex County Superior Court injunction ordering them to report back to work. Public employees, including teachers, are barred from striking in Massachusetts.

The Haverhill School Committee and Commonwealth Employment Relations Board has asked the court to hold the teachers in civil contempt for their continued protest, and sanction the union with fines, starting at $50,000 per day, starting Wednesday, and increasing by $10,000 each day thereafter.





Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.