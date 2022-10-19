Homeless gathering moved off Southampton Street in Mass. and Cass area after traffic complaints, Wu says

Wu said the city public works, health, and safety agencies conduct a “deep cleaning” of the streets multiple times each week in coordination with the Newmarket Business Association.

Mayor Michelle Wu briefed reporters at the scene Wednesday morning as a number of people living in encampments appeared to be moving their tents and belongings from a stretch of Southampton Street to the Atkinson Street area.

A number of tents were moved Wednesday from one part of Boston’s Mass. and Cass. area to another section of the long troubled zone that’s emerged as the epicenter of the region’s homelessness and opiate crises.

Advertisement

“Today in addition to that, we are starting to close down access for gathering on Southampton Street,” Wu said. “With the cars flying by, there have been way too many close calls of people being too close in traffic or having a near miss with the vehicular traffic.”

Therefore, Wu continued, “that chunk of the street is not going to be a place where people are gathering, and we’re going to concentrate on being able to provide services and access to safer parts of the area, right nearby to our engagement center and some of the places where case management and access to housing and treatment services can be more directly given.”

Timothy Galligan, 44, said he recognized the main impetus for moving the crowd was public safety. Southampton Street is a main thoroughfare and the daily milieu had taken over one lane of traffic.

“Some people would be in the middle of the street, some guys were failing into the street,” said Galligan, who’s staying at the nearby Roundhouse hotel, months removed from living in a tent on the streets. “We got to get these guys clean and housed.”

Across the street from Galligan, people’s belongings — tarps, blankets, clothes, backpacks — were stuffed into shopping carts and milk crates, as many people plunged needles into their veins.

Advertisement

Keshia Sophia Alevras, 52, applied a fresh coat of nail polish on the sidewalk outside on Atkinson Street. She had a black eye that she said came from someone attacking her with a rock on Southampton Street, adding that she’s on a housing wait list.

She said the city was trying to contain the problems of Mass. and Cass and that Southampton Street has become a danger to pedestrians and drivers.

“I have faith in the system, I have faith in the mayor,” she said.

Sue Sullivan, executive director of Newmarket Business Association, said at least one business on Atkinson, Food-Pak Express, wasn’t happy about the crowd moving to the street, where congregating in groups had been prohibited in recent months.

But Sullivan acknowledged that “overall this is going to be safer.” Theoretically, she said, there should be no tents in the Mass. and Cass area.

“It went about as well as it could have,” she said of moving the crowd.

Crews in January cleared a number of tents from Atkinson Street as the city at the time identified more than 200 new transitional housing units to accomodate those displaced.

On Wednesday, reporters repeatedly asked Wu if moving tents back to Atkinson Street represented a step backwards in the city’s efforts to address the crisis.

A year ago, Wu said, “there were 200 tents, deeply fortified entrenchments, and folks were living in structures that were built on wood pallets with propane tanks. The Fire Department was coming on a very regular basis to put out fires. We had some very bad burns. And this was before even the hypothermia and cold weather had set in.”

Advertisement

Now things are better, Wu told reporters.

“Compared to a year ago, we are in a very different place in terms of the coordination that’s been happening among different agencies,” Wu said. " ... We are going to keep adding to our capacity to be able to help with case managers. Because we’ve seen that when we can provide housing for a group of people, those outcomes for treatment, for staying on a healthcare plan and moving from that transitional housing into permanent housing, that has been phenomenal.”

But the city’s also seen an increase in demand for such transitional housing, Wu continued.

Asked about some local businesses’ contention that the situation along the Mass and Cass corridor hadn’t improved over the past year, Wu defended her administration’s response.

“We’re in a place right now where the opiate crisis has fallen from [a] lack of federal action and accountability on [the] opiate industry and prescriptions,” Wu said. “All the way to the city level, where we are now shouldering the impacts in Boston, as a center city, really being a hub for services for the entire New England region in some ways, and not just our city.”

Advertisement

She said the city’s partnering with area businesses in addressing the crisis.

“But until we are eliminating poverty and the opiate crisis here in Boston, we will continue to see an impact,” Wu said. " ... The goal is to de-densify the area. And the large crowds are not healthy for residents who are seeking services and treatment here in such a chaotic setting, and also not healthy for businesses, and residents, and neighbors in the surrounding area.”

She said officials need to do more to address the issue.

“We are in a better place than a year ago, when there were very intense encampments and dangerous fires and cold weather and folks living in fortified structures,” Wu said. “There [is] no longer that level of deeply entrenched encampment. We continue to work with everyone to remove tents every single day. So it is a much better situation. Although still, we obviously have not solved homelessness and the opiate crisis.”

Meanwhile a man who identified himself as Trevor H., 41, said the city was “just moving the herd” Wednesday morning.

“This is what you get when you take mental health (problems) and smash it together with addiction,” he said of the crowd.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.