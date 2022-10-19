Mattapan murder victim, 24, recalled as a ‘good person through and through’

Spangenberg shared the memory after learning that Goodwyn, 24, had become Boston’s most recent homicide victim when she was killed in a triple shooting Sunday night near 263 Geneva Ave.

“She had stuck up for me when I had been bullied my second week in a new school, calling out the girl in the lunchroom,” Spangenberg wrote in an e-mail to the Globe on Wednesday. “I’ll always remember the kindness and comfort she showed me.”

When Cecelia Spangenberg was bullied by an eighth grade classmate at Newton’s Brown Middle School, one person stood up for her: Quaaneiruh Goodwyn.

Goodwyn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in their 20s were also injured, one of whom was reported by Boston police to have sustained serious injuries. An update on their medical status was not immediately available Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not disclosed a motive for the triple shooting, according to Boston police. The investigation by homicide detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office is ongoing, officials said.

Goodwyn, whom authorities identified as a Mattapan resident, was the mother of a five-month-old boy through a loving relationship with her boyfriend, according to a friend, social media postings, and authorities.

Goodwyn and Spangenberg both attended Newton South High School, where the friendship that began in middle school strengthened, she wrote. They graduated in 2016.

“She was an absolute fire cracker that literally everyone loved being around,” Spangenberg said in the e-mail. “I don’t recall her having any problems with anybody or ever hearing a bad word about her come out of anyone’s mouth.”

Spangenberg was deeply upset by Goodwyn’s death, not only because she’d lost a friend from her high school days, but because of who Goodwyn was and who she had become.

“She was a good person through and through, and because of such a disgusting act of violence someone has lost a mother, sister, daughter and friend,” Spangenberg said. “Everyone needs to know that she is the last person I would ever expect to be in a situation to have her life taken in such a cold and evil way — out of ALL people it would never be her.”

Goodwyn, she said, “was nonjudgmental and kind, accepting of everyone...No matter the day she was always a burst of energy walking into a room, always with a smile on her face.”

Efforts by the Globe to reach Goodwyn’s family on Wednesday were not successful.

The Globe reported Tuesday that surveillance video from outside a convenience store shows a group of six people standing and talking on a sidewalk in front of the store. At least two members of the group appear to be dancing in the video, which is silent. Suddenly, the group disperses, sprinting away in different directions.

One person jerks to the side as they run, then falls to the ground and spins. The person crawls to a nearby car, with one leg hanging slack and appearing to be injured.

Near the shooting scene Tuesday evening, dozens of lit candles formed a makeshift memorial to Goodwyn. Red roses and two balloons were clustered in the shape of the letter “Q.”

Goodwyn had gone by the nickname “Q.Q.,” said a childhood friend who visited the memorial.

“She was a loving, caring person,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “We used to hang out at parties, go to the movies.”

The friend said she had driven from Fall River, where she now lives.

“This is why I moved out of Boston,” she said of the violence. “Stuff like this happening.”

The shootings came during a particularly violent stretch in Boston that has seen deadly gunfire and assaults unfold at schools, parks, and city streets.

Last week, two teenage boys were shot in Roxbury, one of them fatally. Rasante T. Osorio, 14, was the third teenager this year to die from gun violence in Boston. The Globe has so far been unsuccessful in contact Osorio’s family.

On Oct. 4, an 18-year-old student was shot and wounded by a fellow student following a fight outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. The alleged shooter has pleaded not guilty. That shooting came just three weeks after a stabbing inside the high school.

Last week, Jean McGuire, 91, a prominent civil rights leader and education advocate in Boston, was stabbed multiple times as she walked her dog in Franklin Park. She was discharged from a hospital Tuesday.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Material from earlier Globe stories was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.