Not just Superman: Financial districts are unsustainable in a post-pandemic world

This conversation is not unique to Providence. Indeed, anxiety over the future of American downtowns has stricken major cities across the country in light of an increasingly problematic fact: Financial districts are unsustainable in a post-pandemic world. Office spaces once leased by burgeoning financial institutions are hollowing out, their main tenants choosing remote and flex work over the 9-to-5 workday. The ramifications are intense for the cities they affect. Retailers whose incomes depend on office workers are closing in droves, and tax revenue generated from these central business districts is rapidly dropping.

News of BankRI’s departure from the Turk’s Head Building in Providence’s Financial District for greener pastures in nearby Fox Point has galvanized a long-overdue conversation about Downtown Providence’s office stock. Announcements of a new headquarters for the bank — located within the state-controlled I-195 Redevelopment District — have caused concern for the Financial District’s viability and where it leaves remaining business leaders.

At the center of this dilemma is the building life cycle. While Covid magnified the issue for American cities such as Providence, a disproportionate stock of commercial buildings downtown is dated, their layouts incompatible with modern office requirements. Constructed at the turn of the 20th century, the Turk’s Head Building features narrow floor plates more strongly associated with luxurious lofts than a modern bank. In fact, the unique layout of Providence’s Financial District — with its signature narrow streets and small plots — hinders the neighborhood when competing with the newly-planned and wide-open 195 Innovation District, whose tracts of land were created with the removal of Interstate 195′s former alignment.

Compounding the problem, the state-owned Providence Innovation District usurps local planning and zoning laws applicable to Providence’s Financial District, and is taxpayer subsidized. The result is an almost intentional hollowing out of one of Providence’s most beautiful neighborhoods, at the expense of the area’s business owners.

Unfortunately, the future of the neighborhood won’t be shaped by the one-block mega tenants that grew the city’s iconic skyline in the 1970s and ‘80s. Business leaders in the neighborhood will have to adapt to the changing times, and this same discussion is shaping development in New York City, Boston, and Chicago. The greatest need for floorspace in today’s world is for residences, and Providence is desperately lagging in housing production. But residences alone cannot save the Financial District. Moving forward, developers and property owners must plan for more mixed-use projects within the neighborhood.

While the development of new residential units above creatively laid out and flexible office space would transform the neighborhood into a thriving, 24-hour city center, the biggest obstacle is Providence City Hall itself. Providence will need to drastically change its planning and zoning code if it hopes to allow more mixed-use commercial uses and compete with its peers. The processes themselves that developers must go through for approval are far too lengthy, and all too often businesses are discouraged from even trying.

Providence cannot afford to hinder its downtown, especially when neighboring cities like Boston and Worcester are developing winning formulas for theirs. Much of the revenue that drives programs throughout the city depends on the neighborhood’s success. The City and State have made progress — albeit contentious — in plans to redevelop 111 Westminster St. into residential units, but more needs to be done for the neighborhood in revitalizing outdated and historic buildings. The district will begin seeing more projects coming forward that feature boutique offices, light lab space, academic use, and multifamily housing. Many of these will require some sort of tax stabilization agreement to compete with development within the I-195 District and the suburbs.

Transforming the Turk’s Head from traditional office use to a mix of high-end residential and commercial space would secure the building’s future and add desperately-needed warm bodies to Downtown’s core, but this cannot happen without the leadership of the Providence City Council in bringing the government into the 21st century. Time is running out, and if the city doesn’t make significant changes, we will have another Superman Building on our hands.

Greg Miller is a market analyst and editor for BLDUP, a Boston-based commercial real estate platform, as well as a member of the East Providence Planning Board.