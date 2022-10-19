Police arrest alleged robber, 55, trying to leave bank in downtown Boston

The officers learned on arrival that the man had allegedly entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash, according to the statement. Officers tried to enter the bank but the doors were locked, the release said.

Police said in a statement that the heist occurred around 2:12 p.m., when officers responded to call for a robbery in progress at 6 Tremont Street.

Boston police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly robbing a bank downtown, authorities said.

“A few moments later, a male party matching the given description exited the bank where he was stopped by the awaiting officers,” the statement said.

The man, whose name was withheld pending “the outcome of fingerprint verification,” allegedly had an undisclosed amount of money in his left pants pocket that matched the amount stolen from the bank, the statement said.

Now he has a court date on Wednesday.

“The suspect is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Unarmed Bank Robbery,” the statement said.

