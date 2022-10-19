Authorities search Merrimack River in Lowell for fleeing driver

Shortly before 1 a.m., police in Wilmington tried to stop the van, but the driver refused to pull over, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Police searched the Merrimack River in Lowell early Wednesday after a driver got out of his van and ran toward the water, officials said.

“The van stopped in Lowell near the Tsongas Arena and the suspect fled on foot toward the Merrimack River,” Procopio said by email. “There are some indications that he might have jumped into the river in his attempt to evade officers.”

Police searched the river and surrounding area but did not find the driver, Procopio said. The search may resume today, he said.

