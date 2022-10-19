Police seek public’s help to identify suspect in alleged sex assault, robbery in South Boston

The alleged sexual assault occurred at 2:46 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street, and the alleged robbery at 8:35 p.m. at 506 East Sixth St., police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected in two separate crimes in South Boston, a sexual assault on Sept. 29 and a robbery on Oct. 4, officials said in a statement.

During the robbery, the suspect followed the victim from a convenience store at K Street and East 7th Street and then approached her from behind. He tried to grab her bag while showing a knife. He then punched the victim in the face before fleeing on foot toward H Street, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, police said. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a black hoodie with blue pajama pants, a face covering, and black slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.