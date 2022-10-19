Five children and one adult hurt in crash involving school bus and other vehicle in Watertown

Watertown police began alerting residents to the crash via Twitter at 8:08 a.m., advising people to avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets.

At least five children and one adult were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Watertown, officials said.

“This morning’s accident involved a full-size school bus and a personal vehicle on Belmont Street,” Watertown Provisional Fire Chief Ryan A. Nicholson said by e-mail. “The adult had to be extricated from their vehicle. The children had minor injuries. The adult patient had more serious injuries but was stable.”

Nicholson said fire companies “are still on scene working with Watertown Police and Schools to reconnect a small amount of students with their parents. Watertown Fire, Watertown Police, Watertown Public Schools and Pro EMS worked well together to control the scene. The accident happened around 8:00 a.m.”

School children congregated around an ambulance after their school bus was involved in a car accident. NBC10 Boston

In a second tweet at 9:47 a.m., police said Belmont Street had reopened.

The crash, the tweet said, involved “a school bus with 44 elementary aged students, 5 students & driver of the other M/V transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Solar glare was a factor, please use caution while driving.”

