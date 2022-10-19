State Ethics Commission dismisses conflict of interest case against Worcester district attorney and former State police officials

Ethics Commission lawyers in April had charged that the officials abused their positions to help a Dudley District Court judge, Timothy Bibaud, after his daughter was arrested in October 2017 and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The commission in a statement confirmed the ruling in the matter involving Early, Senior First Assistant Worcester District Attorney Jeffrey Travers, former State Police Colonel Richard McKeon, and former State Police Major Susan Anderson.

The State Ethics Commission on Wednesday issued a final decision and order dismissing its case against Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and other officials, finding “it had not been proved” that their actions related to the revision of a 2017 arrest report involving a judge’s daughter violated the conflict of interest law.

Commission lawyers had alleged that Early asked McKeon to order the trooper who arrested Alli Bibaud to sanitize his arrest report by removing salacious remarks that she made during the arrest. Early also wanted to erase her rant that her father, a judge, would be furious about her arrest. The others allegedly helped carry out the plan.

“In its Final Decision and Order, the Commission found the evidence did not prove that the benefit the judge and/or his daughter purportedly would have received by having the arrest report revised and replaced as attempted was of substantial value,” the commission said Wednesday.

“Because the substantial value of the alleged benefit improperly secured is an essential element of the violation alleged, after determining substantial value had not been proved, the Commission did not address any other element of the alleged violation,” the agency said.

Ethics Commission lawyers had argued previously that Early planned to replace the original report in the court file with the sanitized one — but was thwarted when the acting clerk-magistrate told Early’s first assistant, Travers, that it couldn’t be done.

The episode, dubbed Troopergate, led to the abrupt retirements of McKeon and his second-in-command, Francis Hughes. Several months later, two other top State Police officials also retired. It was the first in a series of scandals that have roiled the State Police over the past five years.

The agency lawyers in April asked the commission’s hearing officer to find the four violated the law and impose fines up to $20,000 apiece.

On Wednesday, the Ethics Commission said in its final decision and order that the officials under scrutiny could have taken a different tack.

“Although we have reached our determination as to the failure of proof on the substantial value element, ... we take this opportunity to note that to the extent there were any concerns about protecting [the judge’s daughter] from prejudicial pretrial publicity in order to preserve her constitutional right to a fair trial, the better practice would have been to do so by filing a motion to redact [the original report] to avoid the specter of special or favorable treatment raised by this case.”

Defense lawyers for the officials in April had called the Ethics Commission’s case “much ado about nothing” and said their clients treated Bibaud the same way they would any other defendant suffering from a substance use disorder.

Irrelevant or salacious comments should never be included in reports submitted in court, they contended, noting that several court officials who testified in the case agreed with them.

Early also defended his actions, testifying that his “head exploded” when he read the arrest report filed by Trooper Ryan Sceviour.

“You don’t make people needlessly suffer who are already suffering,” he said. “I abhor violence, but drugs and alcohol are a disease.”

Early said he wasn’t doing a favor for Judge Bibaud or his daughter by asking that the offending language be removed. “If it was brought to my attention, I would do it for anyone,” he said.

