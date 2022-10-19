Teenage boy shot in Roxbury, police say

A teenage boy was shot in Roxbury Wednesday evening and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to 21 Rockland St. at 7:08 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter activation, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said officers on arrival “discovered a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound.”