Teenage boy shot in Roxbury, police say

A teenage boy was shot in Roxbury Wednesday evening and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers responded to 21 Rockland St. at 7:08 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter activation, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said officers on arrival “discovered a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound.”
“That juvenile male was taken to a local hospital where his now in stable condition,” Miller said, according to video broadcast by WCVB-TV.
The shooting is under investigation, police said.
No further information was released.
