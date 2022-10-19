Three years after closing for renovations, Providence’s Duck & Bunny plans to finally rebuild

For the decade it was open, Duck & Bunny was a snuggery that was nothing short of a smash hit. They served speciality crêpes, charcuterie plates, scones, and gourmet cupcakes. Their afternoon tea time was served with a selection of finger sandwiches and cookies. Cocktails had a delicate elegance to them, some prosecco-laced and flavored with lavender or garnished with bright berries.

PROVIDENCE — On his left shoulder, Dan Becker’s only tattoo is the logo of the first restaurant he ever owned in his hometown: the Duck & Bunny.

The building was painted pastel pink, which blended with the rest of colorful, but quaint, Wickenden Street. Inside, the walls were adorned with paintings of ducks and bunnies that were playful — like a duck wearing pearl earrings.

Advertisement

The snuggery was an appropriately warm and inviting place, mimicking the snuggery taverns of old England, where the owners — Dan Becker and his wife Jessica — were able to marry their desire of opening a bar and a teashop together, respectively. And they earned numerous restaurant awards from local publications.

The old Duck & Bunny, located at 312 Wickenden St. in Providence, R.I. Dan Becker

But since 2019, the Duck & Bunny hasn’t been open. Becker told the Globe in an exclusive interview that the Duck & Bunny, what he calls his “most prized restaurant,” will begin rebuilding soon and make its full return “within the next year.”

“This was the first place I ever opened. It allowed me to open others,” said Becker, an East Side native who is an owner and partner at multiple hospitality businesses like Ogie’s Trailer Park, The Royal Bobcat, and Great Northern BBQ Co. “But this has always been my baby.”

Becker said he’s planning minor changes for what he considers a “nearly replica,” which would include raising ceiling heights so people stop banging their heads, a larger kitchen space, a better designed patio area for outdoor seating in the back, among other features. Becker said he kept a lot of the furniture and other elements of the Duck & Bunny locked away in storage, waiting to take them back out after the building has been rebuilt.

Advertisement

An elevation rendering of the proposed Duck & Bunny, which owner Dan Becker said he hopes to break ground on in the next several months. Dante Marinaro

The project’s unveiling has been a longtime coming.

In March 2019, Becker and his now ex-wife, Jessica, announced they would be closing temporarily for “massive” renovations that were supposed to turn the snuggery into a multi-story venue featuring an event space upstairs, a to-go bakery, and cozy library bar. But two years later, over Easter weekend 2021 and at the surprise of neighbors and city leaders, a wrecking ball rolled up Wickenden Street and tore the house down. The decision to knock down the building they had just paid $405,000 for in 2018 didn’t come lightly, but out of necessity.

An afternoon tea setting inside the old Duck & Bunny before it closed in 2019. Duck & Bunny

Jessica Becker, an interior designer based out of Westerly, is no longer a financial partner in the project, but in a six-page explanation, she detailed long-standing issues of sloppy renovation work the home endured for decades. The roof leaked whenever it rained, the ceilings were so short it “caused concussions,” basement pipes froze due to the lack of insulation, there was “no consistent work done” to maintain the building’s structure, the HVAC system needed a complete overhaul, and many of the code violations they would have faced — like the lack of a bathroom for someone with disabilities or outdated electric wiring — were all grandfathered into the building, she wrote. The kitchen needed repairs and they didn’t even have a walk-in freezer — a staple in every restaurant’s back of the house.

Advertisement

Prior to purchasing the building in 2018, she said they were at the mercy of their landlord at the time, who even convinced them to split the $10,000 cost for a new roof. “We would not have invested so much if we intended to raze the building,” Jessica Becker wrote.

“We were told it would have been significantly more work, and just as costly, to save what existed, which would have left us with a virtually brand-new building supported by a still crumbling foundation anyway,” she said. “It made no sense.”

An interior room of the old Duck & Bunny, located at 312 Wickenden St. in Providence, R.I. Dan Becker

The old quirky house was part of the charm, but nothing outside of his ex-wife’s interior design skills made the building special, Becker explained. After much urging from their architect, the two decided it was time to start from scratch and agreed to knock it down.

Councilman John Goncalves, of Ward 1, told the Globe he woke up the morning of the demolition to “several concerned emails and phone calls.” Some neighbors complained they were never given a heads up, but Goncalves said he didn’t know what was going on, either.

“Neighbors were completely blindsided. It’s unfortunate they did this in the darkness of the night,” said Goncalves, who said he hears from neighbors “constantly” about wanting a project update, but admitted he had not personally reached out to Becker about his plans.

Advertisement

Becker was in the hospital that week, and said he watched in horror as broadcast segments about the building’s peril failed to mention that Becker still planned to rebuild. Social media posts from neighbors and longtime customers posted rumors that Becker planned on selling out to Brown University — which would take the plot off the city’s property tax roll — or would scrap the restaurant to cash in on building luxury condos or overpriced apartments.

The conspiracies spread: “It was like East Side QAnon. We were totally vilified,” Becker said.

“No, there won’t be apartments or condos upstairs. I’m not building some parking garage. I’m not even planning an office,” he said. “It’s practically the same square footage and everything.”

The bar inside the old Duck & Bunny. Duck & Bunny

Locals started questioning the historic value of the building, causing even more tension between Becker and his neighbors. It started shortly after David Brussat, who wrote an architecture criticism column for the Providence Journal for three decades, wrote a blog post about the demolition that said the building “might have been built as early as 1790.” Brussat wrote that he spoke to a previous owner who claimed the “18-inch floorboards and other features” suggested the building was older than previously thought. Some of those “features,” like the wrought iron light fixtures, Jessica Becker said she bought at Home Depot; or the farmhouse façade lighting, which she installed after purchasing them online.

After a Globe inquiry, the staff at the Rhode Island State Archives estimated the date of construction to be between 1872 and 1873 based on atlases and census records.

Advertisement

The Archives’ staff “found the building as early as 1873 as 248 Wickenden (at the same physical location that was numbered 312 at the time the building was demolished). It is at the same number designation in 1875 and 1883,” said John Berard, a spokesman with the Rhode Island Department of State. “By 1895, it is noted as 312 Wickenden on the maps in our collection.”

Becker said he did reach out to neighbors by alerting neighborhood associations in advance of the demolition and invited Brent Runyon, the executive director of the Providence Preservation Society, for a walk-through. Runyon did not respond to the Globe for comment, but Rachel Robinson, the Society’s director of preservation, confirmed the Duck & Bunny’s building was in the College Hill Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places — which she called “largely honorary.”

Dan Becker at the old Duck & Bunny plot, which he said he plans to rebuild. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Becker, who said he is waiting on a few building permit approvals from the city, said he hopes Jessica Becker may agree to help redesign the building’s new interior to make it similar to the original.

“I’m not a chef. This is my design and this unveiling part is what I’m most excited about. And frankly, I don’t need every Tom, Dick, and Harry who thinks they’re an architect say they don’t think something looks good,” said Becker. “I don’t think I can handle the rumors or any more scrutiny.

“I want people to think of this as a Duck & Bunny refresh,” said Becker. “If it’s the last project I do here, I would be proud of the legacy I left behind.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.