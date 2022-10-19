fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men ordered held on illegal firearms charges, officials say

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 19, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Two Boston men were arraigned Wednesday on multiple gun charges in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court after police confiscated a so-called ghost gun and a firearm stolen from a police department in Georgia, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, are being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday , the DA’s office said in a statement.

The pair were arrested around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Dearborn and Eustis streets. Officers were on patrol in the area of the Orchard Park housing development “when they noticed two males in heavy winter jackets and balaclava-style masks,” the statement said.

The officers stopped to speak with the suspects, who ran away. Officers pursued the men, who discarded weapons along the way, the statement said.

The “ghost” gun, or the gun without a serial number, was found along Porter’s running path. A second gun, found along Young’s path, was reported stolen out of the Columbus police department in November 2020, the statement said.


Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

