Two men ordered held on illegal firearms charges, officials say

Two Boston men were arraigned Wednesday on multiple gun charges in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court after police confiscated a so-called ghost gun and a firearm stolen from a police department in Georgia, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, are being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday , the DA’s office said in a statement.

The pair were arrested around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Dearborn and Eustis streets. Officers were on patrol in the area of the Orchard Park housing development “when they noticed two males in heavy winter jackets and balaclava-style masks,” the statement said.