Vermont Supreme Court upholds ruling that ‘person of interest’ in slayings of Concord, N.H., couple can be held without bail

The lower court held Clegg on a fugitive warrant alleging a probation violation in a Utah burglary case in which he stole two guns from a store, records show.

Clegg, 26, had appealed an Oct. 13 order that he remain in custody on an arrest warrant from Utah, arguing that “the court committed clear error by holding defendant without bail when the underlying Utah charges are not punishable by life imprisonment,” the Vermont Supreme Court ruling stated.

Vermont’s highest court on Wednesday denied an appeal from Logan L. Clegg , a transient authorities have identified as a person of interest in the April fatal shootings of a retired New Hampshire couple, ruling that a lower court committed no error in ordering that he be held without bail.

Legal filings in Vermont have identified Clegg as a person of interest in the slayings of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, who were found shot to death April 21 on a trail near their home in Concord, N.H.

No one has been charged in connection with their killings.

On Wednesday, Vermont’s highest court said the lower court was within its right to order Clegg held without bail. Clegg is not entitled to appeal the bail order since he is not being held before trial “within the meaning of” Vermont state law, the ruling stated.

Neither a lawyer for Clegg nor a spokesperson for the New Hampshire attorney general’s office immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

