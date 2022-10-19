Brilliant blue skies this week in one of the wettest months of the year

Frost will not be an issue the rest of the week, and there’s actually a chance that we don’t see any frost the rest of the month. Since that is more than 10 days away, it’s more of a possibility than a prediction.

The weather over the next several days looks absolutely beautiful with nary a cloud in the sky. I still have plenty of my plants outside with only two that don’t like temperatures under 50 degrees back in the house.

This sunny weather comes on the heels of recent rain. Boston has received 3.59 inches of precipitation in October so far, above average for this point in the month.

When the new drought report comes out on Thursday I suspect that areas that were still in extreme drought will be out of it and we may actually see more of Southern New England removed from all drought categories.

October is an interesting month because we can get these long stretches of dry weather, but we also receive rain at a higher rate than much of the rest of the year. Looking at the 12-month averages, October is the third wettest month in Boston but is the wettest month of the entire year in Worcester and other locations.

Yearly rainfall for Boston. NOAA

Yearly rainfall for Worcester. The totals in both Boston and Worcester show October is a wetter month for both cities. NOAA

There’s no doubt that the best weather this week is going to be Saturday when sunny skies will boost temperatures well into the 60s to perhaps near 70. Sunday also starts sunny, but changes will be on the horizon.

Highs Saturday will reach well into the 60s across the area. NOAA

On Sunday high clouds from a developing storm system will approach. It may even be a beautiful sunrise that day but clouds are likely to thicken, giving the sky a milky white appearance by sunset, occurring several minutes before 6 p.m.

Rain will remain scarce until late Sunday or Monday when a storm system will move up the coastline. This is still an extended forecast and the details of our next possible weather maker are sketchy. The rain could hold off until Sunday night or Monday, but it could also arrive later Sunday afternoon, impacting the back end of the Head of the Charles which takes place this weekend.

The chart shows predicted cloud cover later Sunday. Notice the absence of low clouds, but the plethora of high clouds on that day. WeatherBELL

Early next week, if this coastal storm does impact the area, the thicker clouds and low sun angle will make it feel even darker to start the day. Because of daylight saving time, our sunrises are very late and will eventually reach 7:22 a.m. on Nov. 5 before we set the clocks back.

If we left daylight saving time in place the sunrises would get as late as 8:13 a.m. in early January before going the other way. Whether we continue to change the clocks twice a year or stick with standard or daylight saving time, there’s always going to be people that aren’t happy with the result. We are losing 2 minutes and 30 seconds of daylight with each turn of the Earth, but at least for the next several days that daylight will be accompanied by brilliant blue skies. So keep the sunglasses handy.