Woman charged with unleashing swarms of bees on sheriff’s deputies in Longmeadow; tried to stop eviction

“A Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop her, but as the agitated bees started getting out and circling the area, he pulled back,” the statement said. “She then smashed the lid, and flipped a hive off of the flatbed, making the bees extremely aggressive. They swarmed the area and stung several officers and other innocent bystanders who were nearby.”

Rorie Susan Woods, 55, who lives in Hadley, allegedly pulled up to the scene of the eviction at a home in Longmeadow in a blue Nissan Xterra that was towing manufactured bee hives. She then got out of the vehicle and went to “began trying to open the lids to unleash” the bees, according to a statement from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

A woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly unleashing bees on sheriff’s deputies who were trying to enforce an eviction at a home in Longmeadow last Wednesday, officials said.

Woods then allegedly put on a professional beekeeper suit to protect herself and carried a “tower of bees” to the front door of the home in an attempt to stop the eviction, officials said in the statement.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Woods put his staff in danger because some of them are allergic to bees.

Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, was arrested Oct. 12 after she allegedly released a swarm of bees upon sheriff's deputies in Longmeadow. Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

“We are always prepared for protests when it comes to evictions, but a majority of the groups who protest understand that we are just doing our statutory duty in accordance with state law,” Cocchi said in the statement. “And they appreciate how we go above and beyond to help the people being evicted with anything they need from food and temporary shelter, to longterm housing, employment, and mental health and substance use disorder treatment. But this woman, who traveled here, put lives in danger as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees. We had one staff member go the hospital and luckily, he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges.”

Authorities allege that after carrying a bee hive close to the front door of the home, Woods “tried to agitate the bees further,” and at that point she was placed under arrest. She was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and booked at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center, officials said.

Robert Hoffman, chief deputy of the Civil Process Office of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, said he’d never seen something like this happen before.

“Never in all my years of leading the Hampden County Sheriff’s Civil Process Division have I seen something like this,” said Hoffman said in a statement. “I’m just thankful no one died because bee allergies are serious. I hope that these out-of-county protesters will reconsider using such extreme measures in the future because they will be charged and prosecuted.”

Sheriff's deputies outside a home in Longmeadow. Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

Woods is facing four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and a charge of disorderly conduct. She was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Oct. 12 and a plea of not guilty was entered on all the charges, according to court records.

She was released on personal recognizance and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9, court records show.

Her attorney, Stephen H. Newman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.