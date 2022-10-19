Women are poised to decide key races in Massachusetts, and potentially break centuries-old glass ceilings

The huge margins Democratic candidates such as Maura Healey, the party’s gubernatorial nominee, and Andrea Campbell, who’s vying to be attorney general, have weeks ahead of Nov. 8 owe largely to the advantage they have with women, including those not enrolled in any party, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo poll released this week .

Women look poised to decide contests up and down the ballot this November, where there is potential, if not a likelihood, for history-making elections and sweeping change to state tax law on the strength of their vote.

This election could prove to be the year of the woman in Massachusetts, and not just in who will take office.

Advertisement

The dynamic is similar with several ballot questions: support for Question 1, which would raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest, and for Question 4, to keep a law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses, rests heavily on the backing of women, according to polling. Women overwhelmingly support the measures by a more than 2-to-1 margin while men are generally split.

Among independent voters, the difference is even more stark: Men opposed both questions by double-digit margins. But among unenrolled women, the measures have a huge well of support, with leads of 32 and 21 percentage points, respectively.

Women, of course, are far from a monolithic voting bloc, energized by issues from across ideological and economic spectrums. Nationally, and in Massachusetts, the fall of Roe v. Wade has proved an animating force for some, though a New York Times/Siena College poll this week showed many women consider the economy to be the far more pressing issue.

Across the ballot here, several respondents to the Suffolk poll pointed to another motivating factor: the potential for Massachusetts to finally break glass ceilings.

Never has the state elected a woman governor, which Healey, whom the new poll shows having a 23 percentage-point lead over Republican Geoff Diehl, appears poised to change. Never has a woman of color held statewide office, either, which Campbell, polling well ahead of Republican Jay McMahon, could change if elected attorney general.

Advertisement

In fact, it’s possible Democratic women will hold five of the state’s six statewide constitutional offices come early January, which, too, would be a first. So would the tandem of Healey and running mate Kim Driscoll, who would become the first all-female governor-lieutenant governor team elected in the country.

“As a woman, it means everything to me,” Penny Nelson, a 75-year-old unenrolled voter from Uxbridge, said of the election’s history-making potential. “For years, we’ve been in the background. ‘Oh, you don’t know anything.’ At 75, I’ve heard it all.

“But if you ask anybody to do something, ask a woman,” she said. “They’ll get it done.”

The impact of women on this election cycle isn’t limited to Massachusetts. In New Hampshire, a Suffolk poll last month showed women and independents breaking strongly for Senator Maggie Hassan, whose Republican rival, Don Bolduc, has called himself “unapologetically pro-life.”

Bolduc held an edge over Hassan among independent men, but independent women favored Hassan, 65 percent to 19 percent — a massive split well beyond Hassan’s lead of 8.5 percentage points among all voters.

In the Times/Siena national polling, the biggest swing over the past month came among women who identified as independent voters: they favored Republican candidates by 18 points, compared to a 14-point margin for Democrats in an earlier poll.

Advertisement

In many pockets of the country, independent women face the prospect of making “a choice between the economy and abortion rights” — or what Republicans or Democrats are emphasizing, respectively — said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, which has conducted polling in several swing states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. “That decision is going to make all the difference.”

In her campaign, Healey has sought to appeal to both. She has charged that “abortion is on the ballot” in drawing a contrast with Diehl. But she’s also aggressively pitched herself as a cost- and tax-cutting governor, holding up issues such as housing as the top challenge facing the state.

She holds a yawning lead over Diehl among women, 65 percent to 27 percent. But among unenrolled voters — the state’s largest bloc — there’s a noticeable split: Unenrolled men slightly favor Diehl, 41 percent to 37 percent, while among unenrolled women, Healey’s advantage (55 percent to 32 percent) is nearly identical to her lead among all voters.

Similar splits litter the ballot. In the five-way race for state auditor, men slightly favor Republican Anthony Amore over Democrat Diana DiZoglio. But DiZoglio, a state senator, has a 29 percentage-point advantage among women, helping drive her 15-point lead.

Campbell and McMahon, too, effectively split support among men. But among women, she has a 35 percentage-point margin and an overall lead of 20.

Advertisement

For Penny Alexander, a 55-year-old Watertown Democrat, Campbell’s identity — before running statewide, she was the first Black woman to serve as Boston City Council president — figures prominently in her decision-making in the race.

“First, she’s a Black woman,” Alexander said of why she’s backing Campbell. “She’s smart, she’s educated. And she’s Black. And a woman.

“I feel like it’s time for us to break that glass ceiling,” she added.

The Democratic ticket is not alone in fielding women candidates. Leah Allen, a former state lawmaker, is the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. Rayla Campbell, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, would also become the first woman of color elected statewide should she unseat William F. Galvin, the seven-term Democratic incumbent. Libertarian Cristina Crawford is challenging Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, a two-term Democrat.

None appear, however, to have made major inroads with the wider electorate against the Democratic slate, which is largely in position to set new historical precedent.

Still, some, such as Bonnie Tumelty of Brookline, laughed when asked if women voters are motivated by the prospect of having women dominate statewide offices.

“It’s a ridiculous question. Nobody asks that question if it’s five men,” she said.

But Tumelty, a 74-year-old unenrolled voter, said she also isn’t surprised that women, specifically those who identify as independent voters, appear poised to be difference-makers in so many contests this election.

“Women in general tend to be more fair-minded, more interested in the welfare of others, more generous-hearted,” she said. “Women have gotten more power, and feel more powerful.”

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.