‘The worst of our racist history’: Ministers chain themselves to Faneuil Hall to urge city leaders to rename the landmark

“We believe this is an insult to the values that we represent, values of inclusion and respect and being one beloved community together,” said Gibbons. “We think the name of Peter Faneuil ... chains us to the worst of our racist history.”

Rev. John Gibbons, Rev. Kevin Peterson, and pastor Valerie Copeland said they have been advocating for the name change since 2018, and Boston’s leadership has remained complacent. To get the attention of Mayor Michelle Wu, the ministers said they intend to stay chained to Faneuil Hall for as long as possible, even if that means getting arrested.

Three ministers chained themselves to Faneuil Hall Wednesday afternoon to urge city officials to rename the historic town meeting hall and marketplace named for Peter Faneuil, a colonial merchant who became one of Boston’s richest men partly through the transatlantic slave trade.

The Wednesday afternoon action was the latest effort in a years-long effort by racial justice advocates to push city government to rename the landmark and tourist attraction. In August, activists marched from City Hall To Faneuil Hall in support of the name change.

In response to a Globe query about whether the mayor would consider changing Faneuil Hall’s name, Wu’s press office emailed a statement that said Boston is recognized throughout the world for its role in this country’s founding, and “it is critical to acknowledge and address the role of slavery in our nation’s founding and the deep inequities that remain today.”

“As we work to build an equitable Boston for everyone, the city is committed to advancing racial justice and learning from our past and right wrongs,” the statement said.

Peterson said he and the other ministers have pressed City Council in the past, but former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh opposed the name change.

In 2018, Walsh said changing the name of the building would erase history, and instead the city should find a way to learn from its past.

“If we were to change the name of Faneuil Hall today, 30 years from now, no one would know why we did it. Not many people know about the history of that man,” he said. “What we should do instead, is figure out a way to acknowledge the history so people understand it.”

Peterson accused Walsh of being “sympathetic to Peter Faneuil, a racist.”

“He embraced a white supremacist,” Peterson said. “We hope that Mayor Wu will not embrace a white supremacist by having this name remain on this publicly owned building.”

Faneuil was an 18th-century merchant who made his fortune in an industry built on trafficking enslaved people and trading goods produced by them. Documents show he owned five slaves at the time of his death and requested that the captain of one of his ships purchase an enslaved boy about 12 to 15 years old.

Copeland, a pastor at Neighborhood Church of Dorchester, said naming the marketplace after Faneuil celebrates his legacy as a slaveowner, which is particularly ironic on a Freedom Trail landmark.

“Having Faneuil’s name on this hall that represents freedom is the greatest hypocrisy,” Copeland said.









