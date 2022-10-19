Sanders plans 8-state trip to boost voter turnout

“It is about energizing our base and increasing voter turnout up and down the ballot,” Sanders said in an interview. “I am a little bit concerned that the energy level for young people, working-class people,” is not as high as it should be, he said. “And I want to see what I can do about that.”

Sanders, a Vermont Independent, who in many ways is the face of the American left, is beginning his push in Oregon on Oct. 27.

Senator Bernie Sanders is planning an eight-state blitz with at least 19 events over the final two weekends before the midterm elections, looking to rally young voters and progressives as Democrats confront daunting national headwinds.

The first swing will include stops in Oregon, California, Nevada (with events in both Reno and Las Vegas), Texas (including one in McAllen), and Orlando, Fla. The second weekend will focus on Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

And while Sanders will appear in battleground states where some of the most hotly contested Senate and governor’s races are playing out — Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania — it is unclear which if any of the statewide Democratic candidates that Sanders is rallying voters to support will actually appear alongside him.

Sanders maintains an impassioned core following and is one of the biggest draws on the stump for Democrats nationwide. But Republicans have used Sanders as a boogeyman in television ads in many races across the country and even some moderate Democrats have concerns that his campaigning in swing states could backfire.

Sanders brushed off a question about whether his presence on the trail might be used to attack Democratic candidates.

“They’ve already done it,” Sanders said. “They’re going to have to respond to why they don’t want to raise the minimum wage, why they want to give tax breaks to billionaires, why they want to cut Social Security. Those are the questions that I think these guys do not want to answer. And those are the questions I’m going to be raising.”

New York Times

Fetterman’s doctor offers further health details

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, is showing symptoms of “an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty,” but he has no work restrictions, his primary care doctor said in a letter released by his campaign Wednesday.

The Oct. 15 note from Clifford Chen, a physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, says Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, had a follow-up visit on Oct. 14. “Occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word but it is actually not processed properly,” Chen writes.

Fetterman and his aides have often mentioned this condition. He has relied on closed-captioning in interviews with the press and will do so again during a debate next week against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.

The Democratic nominee’s “hearing of sound such as music is not affected. His communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit assisted by speech therapy, which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke,” Chen wrote. Fetterman has acknowledged that he sometimes stumbles over his words.

The letter marks the most detailed information Fetterman’s campaign has provided from a doctor since an early June letter explaining that surgery conducted 17 days earlier to install a defibrillator was to treat a previously undisclosed diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, and not for atrial fibrillation as the campaign originally claimed.

Chen wrote that Fetterman’s vital signs, such blood pressure, heart rate, and pulse oximetry, were normal. All of his bloodwork, including cholesterol and liver function, were also normal, Chen wrote. Fetterman has no strength or coordination difficulties or cognitive impairments. His remaining issue, the doctor wrote, is auditory processing.

Oz has attacked Fetterman for not releasing more detailed medical records or making his doctors available for interviews with the press.

Chen wrote that he’s consulted with Fetterman’s neurologist and cardiologist. Fetterman takes “appropriate medications to optimize his heart condition and prevent future strokes.” Fetterman is “well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” Chen wrote.

Fetterman won the Democratic nomination days after his May stroke without fully disclosing the extent of his physical condition. He revealed more than two weeks later that he had been diagnosed in 2017 with cardiomyopathy that decreased the amount of blood his heart could pump and had failed to take his medications and follow up with a doctor.

Oz has released three letters written by his doctor from this year and recent years that describe his health as “excellent.”

Washington Post

Audiobook suggests Trump knew letters were classified

In December 2019, after then-President Donald Trump had shared with journalist Bob Woodward the fawning letters that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had written to him, the US leader seemed to acknowledge he should not be showing them around.

After urging Woodward to “treat them with respect,” Trump warned in an interview, “and don’t say I gave them to you, OK?”

“But I’ll let you see them,” Trump added. “I don’t want you to have them all.”

A month later, in January 2020, Woodward pressed Trump in a phone call to let him also see the letters that Trump wrote to Kim. “Oh, those are so top secret,” Trump said, according to notes of the call taken by Woodward and highlighted in a new audiobook: “The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Trump.”

In hindsight, the comments by Trump show he was well aware that the 27 letters exchanged between himself and Kim were classified, despite his repeated claims that none of the documents he improperly took from the White House when leaving office, including the Kim letters, were in that category.

The FBI and Justice Department this year executed a court-authorized search of Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago Club and residence — turning up 103 documents marked classified and roughly 11,000 not marked classified as part of an ongoing criminal probe into Trump’s handling of sensitive material.

The new details also provide further evidence of Trump’s abiding obsession with the Kim letters, which he often bragged about and would show off to friends. The English translations of the letters, which Woodward includes as an appendix to a written transcript of the audiobook, shows page after page of pen-pal niceties — birthday tidings, “best wishes” for friends and family — between the then-president and the autocratic leader of one of the world’s most repressive regimes.

Washington Post

McCarthy downplays likelihood of Biden impeachment

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is downplaying the prospect of impeaching President Biden if Republicans take control of the House next year, throwing cold water on the efforts of some in the GOP who have been clamoring to impeach the president and others in the Biden administration.

“I think the country doesn’t like impeachment used for political purposes at all,” McCarthy, Republican of California, told Punchbowl News in an interview published Wednesday. “If anyone ever rises to that occasion, you have to, but I think the country wants to heal and . . . start to see the system that actually works.”

Asked whether anyone in the Biden administration has risen to a level that would prompt him to consider impeachment proceedings, McCarthy told Punchbowl, “I don’t see it before me right now.”

“You watch what the Democrats did,” he added. “They all came out and said they would impeach before Trump was ever sworn in. There wasn’t a purpose for it. If you spent all that time arguing against using impeachment for political purposes, you gotta be able to sustain exactly what you said.”

In fact, while a handful of Democrats called for impeaching Donald Trump after the 2016 election, the leadership, most notably House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrat of California, did not endorse such a step until late in 2019 after Trump held up aid to Ukraine unless it investigated the Bidens.

GOP lawmakers have introduced more than a dozen impeachment resolutions targeting Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and some high-profile Cabinet members, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Those efforts have been anemic, however, and are unlikely to gain momentum without the support of the GOP House leader. Of the nine impeachment resolutions introduced against Biden since he took office, none have more than seven co-sponsors, and three have zero.

Washington Post