Train derails in rural Maine due to track washout

MILO, Maine (AP) — A train derailed in rural Maine on Wednesday when it encountered a washout on tracks.

The train derailed east of Milo early in the morning, the Bangor Daily News reported. None of the four crew members who were on board the Canadian Pacific Railway train were injured.

Fire officials in Milo said three engines and six railcars were involved in the derailment. Heavy equipment will be needed to get the derailed engines and cars back onto the track, state officials said.