Train derails in rural Maine due to track washout

By Associated PressUpdated October 19, 2022, 21 minutes ago

MILO, Maine (AP) — A train derailed in rural Maine on Wednesday when it encountered a washout on tracks.

The train derailed east of Milo early in the morning, the Bangor Daily News reported. None of the four crew members who were on board the Canadian Pacific Railway train were injured.

Fire officials in Milo said three engines and six railcars were involved in the derailment. Heavy equipment will be needed to get the derailed engines and cars back onto the track, state officials said.

One of the trains was carrying tar and another was carrying carbon dioxide. Fire officials said inspections were ongoing to determine is there was a leak. Some diesel fuel leaked from a locomotive, but it was determined not to be a threat, officials said.

Cleanup of the site will likely take two days.

