With just three weeks until the midterms, here are four sleeper contests to watch

But in the final stretch, a number races that aren’t even on the radar of most people in politics look as if they may have the most surprising outcomes. Here’s a look at some of them:

There are wild personalities running for US Senate in places like Pennsylvania and Georgia. Then there are the less wild, but deeply important, races for control of the Senate more generally in New Hampshire, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Not to mention interesting House races around New England.

Those who follow politics can probably rattle off a number of contests they’ll be watching in the midterm elections — now just three weeks away.

Utah Senate race

This race is not between a Republican and a Democrat, but it could hold the key to which party controls the Senate majority next year. Almost out of nowhere, two-term Republican incumbent Senator Mike Lee finds himself in the political fight of his life.

His opponent: Independent Evan McMullin, who ran for president as an Independent in 2016 to be a protest option for Republicans who didn’t want to vote for Donald Trump — or Hillary Clinton.

While McMullin wasn’t much of a factor in the national presidential race, he did get 21.5 percent of the vote in his home state of Utah. Among those who voted for him: Lee.

What makes this contest interesting is that Democrats are not running their own candidate. They’re backing McMullin, the Independent, with the belief that he’s their best shot at defeating a Republican in a deeply red state.

Two polls this month show McMullin with momentum, pulling within 5 percentage points of Lee. Now Lee has asked people like Ted Cruz to campaign with him and has nearly begged fellow Utah Senator Mitt Romney to simply endorse him. Romney declined.

A debate on Monday night was contentious and personal. McMullin, a former CIA agent, focused on Lee’s texts to the White House ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Lee argues that he did nothing wrong and that Republican voters should stick with him. He says McMullin is a Democratic candidate by proxy, even though McMullin hasn’t said if he would organize with Republicans or Democrats, as Independents Angus King of Maine and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders have.

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee, left, and his independent challenger Evan McMullin, shook hands following their televised debate on Monday. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Oregon race for governor

It’s been 40 years since a Republican was elected Oregon governor, but right now the Republican candidate is leading the race.

There’s one reason this is happening: a former Democrat state senator turned Independent in the race is siphoning off votes from the Democratic nominee, House Speaker Tina Kotek.

The Independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, is making the argument that the state is being horribly led by both parties, particularly retiring Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, who is deeply unpopular. Johnson’s campaign is aided by donations from Nike founder Phil Knight.

Republicans are running Christine Drazan, who previously served as the Oregon House Republican leader. All recent polls show Drazan with a slight but consistent lead. The situation is so alarming for Democrats that President Biden traveled to the state to campaign for Kotek over the weekend.

North Carolina Senate

While North Carolina flirts with being a presidential swing state and has a Democratic governor, nearly everyone thought they knew how this open contest for Senate would play out. The belief was that a Republican would emerge from a nasty primary and, especially given that it’s a midterm election benefiting Republicans, that person would win, but Democrats would keep it competitive.

Well, Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, did more than that. By late September, she had tied up the race, all without major national Democratic support.

Convinced it’s a contest, national Democrats have come in to spend millions. Still, Beasley may have peaked a few weeks ago, along with other Democrats nationwide. Republican Representative Ted Budd, who had Trump’s endorsement in the primary, has pivoted to be a moderate Republican and is still largely expected to win, but eyebrows have been raised.

Montana State Supreme Court

Yes, this contest is quite far from New England and, yes, it’s listed pretty low on even the Montana ballot. But what happens in this contest could be pivotal not just for abortion rights, but in changing the character of an entire state.

While Montana has been a lock for Republicans in presidential elections, politics on the state level are decidedly more complicated. Democrats held the governor’s office for 16 years until 2020 and still hold a US Senate seat today. But now that Helena is entirely run by Republicans, they are hoping to replicate a number of measures that are law in other Republican states.

The problem: The Montana constitution doesn’t jibe with a lot of these conservative moves, especially when it pertains to abortion rights. Specifically, conservatives would like to see the Montana Supreme Court reverse a 1999 ruling that upheld abortion rights in the state.

This has made the officially non-partisan and usually non-political Supreme Court elections in Montana quite political. Two of the seven seats are up this year. One has an incumbent who is a lock. The other race, however, is a barn burner.

That race features Ingrid Gustafson, a longtime incumbent who has backing from Democrats and prominent Republicans like Marc Racicot, the former governor and former Republican National Committee chair.

Her opponent is James Brown, who has the backing of the state’s Republican governor and much of the state’s Republican apparatus.

