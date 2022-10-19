One thing stands between teens and a good education: their phone

I am a retired secondary school teacher who taught health for more than 25 years. In the early 2000s, I was starting to have concerns about the influence of cellphones on teenagers. Almost 20 years later, toward the end of my career, I would hold up a phone in class and declare, “In 20 years we will be saying: ‘I don’t believe we put these things in the hands of kids whose brains are developing.’ ” Well, it didn’t take that long. Many experts are saying it now.

Re “MCAS data underscore missed learning: Experts worry about closing gap from COVID” (Page A1, Oct. 11): MCAS scores may never go up substantially as long as mobile phones are allowed in schools.

Advertisement

Besides the social connection, cellphones give teens autonomy, a disconnect from nonphone communication — for example, with parents, teachers, and other influential adults.

Social connection used to be a byproduct of being at school. Now it is the primary concern for many teens during the day. There are some exceptions: the educationally motivated student, a small percentage; the motivated parent who monitors and controls their child’s use during the educational part of the day. For the most part, however, kids are free to choose to be engaged in school.

Some parents and most teens may kick and scream about a student’s rights. I believe that among the primary rights of teenagers is the right to be protected from bad decisions, even if they are their own, and the right to be properly educated. Most educators I have spoken with agree that that won’t happen as long as phones are in schools.

Paul Hallion

Norwood