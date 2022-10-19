Home of the Week: Vintage and vogue elements intertwine in a 1902 Colonial

Year built 1902

Square feet 1,831

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes (2022) $5,289

Built in 1902, this blue home may not seem like the picture of modernity, but the newly renovated house successfully blends older, more traditional elements with modern touches.

The playful pastel pink door sets this home apart from its neighbor’s more classical color schemes. Lightshed Photography Studio

The entryway is just behind a pastel pink door. A small, cabinet-sized pink door to the left gives residents access to the mailbox without stepping foot outside. The walls, however, are white, and the flooring is oak. The original staircase, narrow and clad in a pink and white rug, hugs the right wall, while a hallway to the kitchen leads past it. Sets of hooks along both walls provide places to hang coats, hats, and bags, and a doorway on the left opens into the open-plan living and dining room.

The foyer features pegs on both sides to hang coats, bags, and hats. Lightshed Photography Studio

In the living room, a picture window overlooks a small sitting area to the left, letting in natural light and a view from the front of the house. To the right, there is room for a couch facing a wall that can be used to hang pictures, a TV, or both. Beyond the couch area, there is enough room for a formal dining table, under a fixture with five globe lights. Three windows on the adjacent wall overlook a small backyard area.

The living and dining areas share an open layout. Lightshed Photography Studio

A rounded entryway next to the dining table leads to the kitchen. Marble hexagon tiles in a variety of grayish hues line the space. Dark gray cabinets with brushed-gold handles sit above and below the quartz countertops, with a square tile backsplash lining the wall between them. The appliances are all stainless steel. The lighting in this room is recessed, save for a single pendant light over the sink. There’s room for a table between two windows overlooking the backyard and a door that leads out to it.

The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, gray Shaker-style cabinetry, a tile backsplash, and room for a table. Lightshed Photography Studio

The kitchen faucet is a modern brushed gold. Lightshed Photography Studio

A second rounded archway beckons toward a hallway leading back toward the front door. A half bath sits off to the left, completing this floor. Blue-green hexagon tiles with white geometric accents stretch halfway up the wall. A console sink provides a minimalist aesthetic, and the faucet, towel rack, and sconce all have brushed-gold accents. The flooring in this room matches the kitchen.

The half bath features a console sink and a blue, starburst-like modern tile halfway up the walls. Lightshed Photography Studio

On the second floor, the home’s only full bath sits to the left. The room has a clean black-and-white motif, with straight-stacked white subway tile lining the shower walls. A small inset shelf across from the shower head provides a place to store soap and shampoo. The bathtub is the home’s original enamel-covered steel, which the owners had restored when they remodeled.

Stacked white subway tiles climb halfway up the walls throughout the rest of the room as well, and small hexagonal tiles are arranged in a flower pattern on the floor. A tall cabinet facing the toilet provides linen storage, and a set of three towel hooks sits to the right of the console sink. Unlike the half bath downstairs, these accents are all matte black metal. A light fixture with three bulbs hangs above the mirror over the vanity.

The washer and dryer are stacked in the upstairs hallway, where you can squirrel away laundry from guests’ prying eyes. Lightshed Photography Studio

The bedrooms on the second floor share a full bath with a tub/shower combination and a black-and-white color scheme. Lightshed Photography Studio

The first bedroom sits right next to the bathroom, across from the staircase. Two windows let in natural light, and an IKEA closet provides plenty of storage. The walls are white, and the flooring is oak. A small section of the wall juts out, transformed into an accent wall with the addition of floral wallpaper. A rattan accent light hangs in the center of the room.

The third bedroom sits farther down the hall and includes many similar features, save for an extra closet and a slightly different accent light. A decorative light switch cover provides an artistic touch.

The owners created a feature wall by wallpapering a bump-out that created nooks for a crib and a bookcase. Lightshed Photography Studio

This second-floor bedroom offers two windows and oak flooring. Lightshed Photography Studio

The owner suite is at the end of the hall, with two double-doored closets flanking the entrance. Four exposed beams lend the vaulted ceiling extra support and drama. Three windows let in plenty of natural light, with sconces on either side of the bed and recessed lighting providing the rest.

The owner bedroom, found on the second floor, features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Lightshed Photography Studio

The washer and dryer sit down the hall, nestled inside a custom floor-to-ceiling linen closet with white cabinets and brushed-gold handles.

The final bedroom is on the third floor, with the home’s original pine flooring intact. The partially raised ceiling, white walls, and natural light from the two windows give the room a lofted, airy feel. An accent light and a walk-in closet complete this room.

The fourth bedroom has the third floor to itself and the home’s original pine flooring. Lightshed Photography Studio

A fenced-in, turf-lined area off the kitchen provides a small outdoor gathering space. The home sits on 0.02 of an acre.

The fenced-in yard features a never-need-to-mow-it turf. Lightshed Photography Studio

Patrick Brusil from Keller Williams Realty-Boston Metro | Back Bay has the listing.

