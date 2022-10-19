Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”