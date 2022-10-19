Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa happy to be through concussion protocols, expects to start Sunday

Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three.

“It’s been a process, that’s for sure,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”

Advertisement

Now that he’s cleared concussion protocols, Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he wants Tagovailoa to be in his “normal mood” and as “locked in” as he always is.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“That’s what I’ve grown to love about the guy,” McDaniel said. “That’s why he’s been able to have some success in a completely new language and system. And that would be my expectation for this week because it is not the Tua Dolphins.”

Tagovailoa echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve just got to be myself,” he said. “I’m not the savior of this team. I don’t just come in and we start winning games. It’s a team deal.”

In that Thursday night game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa took a hard hit from defensive tackle Josh Tupou and was slammed into the turf.

Tagovailoa’s hands immediately froze with his fingers flexed awkwardly in front of his facemask for several seconds. He was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital.

Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field but has flashes of being in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time,” Tagovailoa said. “There was a point where I was unconscious, so I couldn’t really tell what was going on.”

That was four days after Tagovailoa hit the back of his head on the turf from a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. He wobbled as he tried to get back to his feet and was allowed to return to the game at the start of the third quarter. The team later said he had a back injury.

The incidents prompted significant changes to the concussion protocols by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. They added that an abnormality of balance and/or stability would be a symptom prohibiting a player from returning to a game.

Tagovailoa made his return to the field as a limited practice participant last Wednesday, and after completing the return-to-play steps required by the NFL, he was medically cleared on Saturday.

Wilson feeling better

Russell Wilson stepped up to the podium Wednesday without the noticeable limp he had after pulling a hamstring in the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers less than 48 hours earlier and declared himself a quick healer.

“It’s feeling better every day,” Wilson said. “Day by day. Obviously it happened Monday night, but I heal quick. I don’t know if it’s Wolverine’s blood or what. But I feel better.”

The Broncos (2-4) will try to snap a three-game skid Sunday when they host the surging Jets (4-2).

Advertisement

Asked if he expects to play, Wilson said, “I’m hoping so. I’m doing everything I can to get ready to roll. So, that’s always my mentality.”

The only games Wilson has missed in his 11 NFL seasons came during his final season in Seattle last year when he sat out three games with a broken finger.

“If I can go, I’ll go,” Wilson said.

Walker will start

P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Carolina’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks, said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup. This will be the first time in his NFL career that Walker has started consecutive games. The news comes following Sam Darnold’s return to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. Wilks indicated that he wants to give Darnold — who missed the first six games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason — more time to recover. The Panthers have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. Baker Mayfield, who started the team’s first five games, was held out of practice again as he attempts to recover from an ankle sprain he sustained in a Week 5 loss to the 49ers … Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL’s leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots. During the open locker room period Wednesday, Teller was in a walking boot and said he would sit out this week.