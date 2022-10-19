EMass girls’ soccer: With a 10-point week that included seven goals in four games, West Bridgewater’s Kylie Fuller headlines Players of the Week

Kylie Fuller, West Bridgewater –– The sophomore compiled 10 points, including seven goals, in a four-game stretch for the Wildcats (13-1-0). Fuller had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 Mayflower win over Bishop Connolly, a goal and two assists in a 7-0 nonleague win against Abington, three goals in a 7-0 rematch vs. Bishop Connolly, and was one of eight scorers in a league victory against Westport.

Olivia Avellar, Nauset –– The junior midfielder had a hand in each of the Warriors’ goals in a 6-0 Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division win over Dennis-Yarmouth, scoring three times and adding three assists).

Sophie Skabeikis, St. Mary’s –– The freshman scoring sensation netted four goals in two games, including three against Arlington Catholic in a 7-1 Catholic Central League triumph.

Amanda Peck, Bishop Feehan –– A sophomore from Foxborough, Peck has anchored the backline at center back for the top-ranked Shamrocks (14-0-0). The Shamrocks notched back-to-back shutouts over 2020 national champion Strongsville (Ohio) and Bishop Stang and has allowed two goals this season.

Abby Wilder, Waltham –– The junior found the score sheet in a streak of three Dual County League victories for the Hawks (8-3-1). Wilder notched both goals in a 2-1 league win over Cambridge, before providing the winning assist off a cross in a 1-0 league victory against Weston. Wilder finished the week with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 league triumph against Westford Academy.

Lauren Wilson, Lynn Classical –– With three shutouts in three games, the junior keeper upped her shutout total to 12 for the season. Wilson made 11 saves to preserve the clean sheet in a 1-0 nonleague victory over Winthrop on Saturday for the Rams (12-2-1).

