Girls’ soccer: At Newburyport, coach Kevin Sheridan’s decision to restructure the Clippers’ back line has brought balance to the team

But Newburyport lacked offensive firepower. Defense fueled a 13-3-4 finish in 2021, but Sheridan knew he’d have to make a change this season.

Historically, the Newburyport girls’ soccer team has leaned on its back line. As a player, coach Kevin Sheridan was a goalkeeper, and he has largely maintained his defensive mind-set.

The departure of three starting defenders prompted Sheridan to shift junior midfielder Sophia Franco and senior midfielder Anna Affolter to the back line, where they joined senior Carly Webb, Newburyport’s only returning starter. Freshman Skylar Ikemoto is also a key addition. With that change came a liberated midfield, a rock-solid back, and the offensive production that the Clippers had been missing.

"They've been amazing team players and do things even if they don't necessarily want to.' Newburyport girls' soccer coach Kevin Sheridan, on the transition of midfielders Sophia Franco and Anna Affolter to back line players

Now, the No. 13 Clippers are 13-1, and third in the latest MIAA Division 3 Power Rankings. They’ve outscored opponents 49-7 — a testament to both a rejuvenated offense and an overhauled defense that has not allowed a goal since a 4-2 Cape Ann League win at Manchester Essex on Sept. 20.

Webb and senior goaltender Gabby Loughran — both senior captains along with classmates Deirdre McElhinney and Isabella Rosa — have spearheaded the defensive transition.

“It’s been invaluable having those players in those positions to help younger players with less experience get up to speed really quickly,” Sheridan said. “By the time we got to the regular season, things were pretty figured out in the back. We went into the season ready to go.”

“Pulling Anna and Sophia back on defense has allowed other impressive players to get the time that they deserve and to get those goals and offensive looks, so I think it’s been a benefit all around,” Webb said.

“They’ve been amazing team players and do things even if they don’t necessarily want to.”

Senior goaltender Gabby Loughran (above), along with fellow captain Carly Webb (not pictured), have been at the forefront of the Newburyport's defensive transition. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Sheridan then turned his attention to the midfield, where McElhinney, the reigning Cape Ann Player of the Year, has been the catalyst.

“She takes away those moments of insecurity, because as long as Deirdre’s in that spot, we’re comfortable,” Sheridan said.

McElhinney, second on the team in goals (9) and first in assists (8), and Rosa control the midfield, connecting Newburyport’s defense to its offensive weapons — namely, Alexis Greenblott.

Greenblott, a sophomore with 18 goals and seven assists, also made a move in the offseason, shifting from attacking midfielder to striker, allowing her to focus singularly on scoring. McElhinney suggested the move to her summer league coach — Greenblott’s father, David — and it worked so well she stayed there for the fall season.

Senior captains Carly Webb (left) and Deirdre McElhinney (right) enjoy a moment of hair-raising levity during a drill at Newburyport's girls' soccer practice on Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“You couldn’t ask for a better distributing team behind [Greenblott] than Deirdre and Bella to help set up some of those goals,” Sheridan said.

The Newburyport roster features nine seniors, five juniors, five sophomores, and five freshmen. Loughran, McElhinney, Webb, and Rosa have set their sights on guiding the Clippers to a state championship, but they know they don’t operate alone.

“The seniors have done a great job whether they’re titled captain or not,” Sheridan said. “They’ve set the tone for our team.”

In addition to anchoring the defense, Webb and Loughran balance each other out off the field. Webb is outspoken, bubbly, and solves problems with her emotions. Loughran is calm, calculated, and analytical.

“I can always depend on her,” Webb said of Loughran. “If I’m not playing well, she’ll tell me straight up what I need to improve . . .If there’s conflict on the team, we are able to make the best decision for our team together.”

Those decisions, from the captains, from Sheridan, have paid off. Newburyport has found its balance.

Corner kicks

▪ Prior to Tom Pollert’s arrival as head coach at Nauset three years ago, the Warriors had not captured a Cape & Islands League title. Fast forward to the present and the Warriors are now reigning three-time league champions, having recently won their third consecutive title, amassing a 24-2-2 league record under Pollert over that span.

The success of the girls’ program coincides with the boys’ team, who have won 11 consecutive league titles under head coach John McCully.

“It challenges our girls every day,” said Pollert. “We compete internally to match the boys’ success and have those accomplishments.”

Juniors Olivia Avellar and Caroline Kennard, All-State selections from a season ago, headline a team with talent and depth. Avellar, a midfielder, has recorded 17 goals and 10 assists and Kennard anchors a stingy defense in front of sophomore goalkeeper Pepper Escher, who has earned seven clean sheets.

Senior captains Ella McGrath and twins Emma and Sophia Easley have been four-year varsity players who bring stability and leadership to the Warriors (11-1-1), ranked No. 17 in this week’s Globe Top 20.

“They’re very intelligent players,” said Pollert. “Not only do they carry a high soccer IQ, they are fantastic students. They understand the ups and downs, trials and tribulations, of a season and of a game.”

With their recent success, the Warriors have adjusted their expectations and become accustomed to having a target on their back.

“We prepare for each match like it’s the most important match on the schedule, because most teams circle us on the schedule and give us their best,” said Pollert.

▪ St. John Paul II junior Ella Cheney recorded her 50th career goal in a 7-1 Cape & Islands League Lighthouse Division win over Sturgis East on Thursday.

▪ After No. 11 Andover bested No. 14 Methuen, 1-0, on Tuesday night, there are just two Eastern Massachusetts programs with perfect records: No. 1 Bishop Feehan (13-0-0) and No. 3 Masconomet (14-0-0).

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.