MIAA roundtable: Executive director Bob Baldwin acknowledges more changes, improvements ahead

▪ How can the association improve under his stewardship?

Baldwin, along with deputy director Sherry Bryant, liaisons Pam Gould and Jim Clark, and other MIAA officials fielded questions in a roundtable discussion with the media Wednesday morning.

FRANKLIN — In his second year as executive director of the MIAA, Bob Baldwin does not shy from acknowledging that there are still changes ahead for the state association governing high school athletics.

“We’re going to move this aircraft carrier,” Baldwin said, reciting an adage he has verbalized in the past.

“This isn’t going to happen in three days. But, looking back three to five years from now, if we can say we accomplished [X-number] of things, that would be really significant.

“Why wouldn’t we take the expertise of media and communications from the people [at Wednesday’s session] who are the pros at media and communications?”

Baldwin and the others touched on transparency, re schools inputting daily scores into Arbiter to update Power Rankings for postseason seeding, tournament venues/the price of admission, updates to the association’s ancient website (miaa.net), and divisional alignments.

▪ Why aren’t scores for every contest in every sport available on Arbiter?

“The short answer is, we wanted to be respectful to schools that use other scheduling platforms,” said Clark. “But we definitely plan to look into whether it should be a requirement that schools publish all their games from the start of the season.”

In states such as Ohio, there is a $500 fine for schools that don’t enter their scores in a timely manner. Baldwin said he doesn’t see Massachusetts going that route, but still made his case for coaches/athletic directors to be better with entering their scores as soon as possible.

“The bottom line is that not [every score] is put in right away,” Baldwin said.

“Then we need to double, triple, quadruple check. I come from the world of being an assistant principal starting in progressive discipline. You don’t all of a sudden bash someone over the head; the first thing you do is make people aware. Next would be . . . come on, do we now have an AD and a principal notified? Your scores aren’t as accurate as they could be, it’s affecting everyone else and as a result, please try a little bit better.”

▪ As the statewide tournament enters Year 2, questions linger on sites for semifinals and championship games. A number of college venues were unavailable last year with the pandemic still a presence. Will there be changes this fall?

Are field hockey and soccer still headed for high school sites [Burlington, which just installed a new turf field, was a host for Division 1 and 2 field hockey last November] while football is back at Gillette Stadium?

“The feedback from participating schools is, they like the geographic placement,” Bryant said, citing last fall’s Division 2 girls’ soccer final between Silver Lake and Whitman-Hanson at nearby Hingham High.

“That might be a one-off game as opposed to a double-header. I think that’s where we are with the semis and finals right now. Volleyball is going to a college site [Worcester State], but field hockey and soccer are going to be back at high school sites, regionally-placed.”

▪ What costs more for a family of four: A night at the movies, or a night at a MIAA championship event? The hypothetical question was raised at the forum, with one reporter relaying concerns he’s received from readers about where the money goes from ticket revenue at tournament contests.

“It’s one thing to give money to a [movie theater], as opposed to purchasing tickets that support high school athletics for your kids,” Bryant said. “I think you can feel good about what you’re spending your money on and the events you’re attending.”

Last school year, general admission for basketball and hockey championships at TD Garden and Tsongas Center were priced at $15, while all other venues were $10 for both state semifinals and state finals. Pre-semifinal events were $5 for K-12 students and seniors, $10 for all others.