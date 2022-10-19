A miserable Tom Brady looks as if he stayed around a year too long

Looking back, it was truly difficult to imagine Brady looking any more miserable than he did that cold, wet January night.

The final days of Tom Brady’s Patriot life are remembered mostly for how depressing it all was, for the way a dour-face quarterback trudged down the hallways of Gillette Stadium one last time in the wake of a playoff loss to Tennessee in January 2020, the end of a long, drawn-out exit filled with rancor and frustration. While Brady was barely able to acknowledge the coach with whom he’d won six Super Bowls, Bill Belichick was no better, practically forced into saying a nice word about Brady the morning after their last game together.

Until now.

The current version of Brady has taken his misery to new lows, looking every bit like a man who stayed around a year too long.

Thin and drawn, hollow and angry — did you see the profane sideline tirade hurled at his offensive teammates in Sunday’s loss to the banged-up Steelers? — Brady projects the image of someone rethinking the infamous un-retirement decision that brought him back this season, his third since leaving the Pats. Schadenfreude this is not — I actually find it sad to watch, with Brady hurting his reputation, potentially losing his marriage, all for the sake of a 23rd career NFL season.

(Warning: Video contains offensive language):

A Tampa Bay coda that started out so triumphantly, with Brady winning a Belichick-less Super Bowl his first year down south, has gone south in a different way in the two years since. This past weekend felt like rock bottom, with Brady skipping team meetings Saturday to attend Robert Kraft’s lavish New York City wedding, then yelling at his teammates during the loss to Pittsburgh. Add that to the still-unexplained 11-day absence during training camp (looking forward to the next Gotham Chopra documentary to get some clarity on that one) and Brady gives every appearance of a man with one foot in the game and one foot out the door.

He didn’t help himself by coming back on protector/friend/interviewer Jim Gray’s SiriusXM podcast this week only to compare his return to football to military deployment.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’

“The reality is,” he continued, “is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say — ‘Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,’ the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance — you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are.”

Yikes — football may be a huge commitment, may demand time away from family, may be the most physically brutal of all our professional sports. But it’s not the same as military service, where men and women literally put their lives on the line in service of our country.

I get it — Brady’s point was not so much about being away, but about the person you become while you’re away. The same one you’ve always been. Translation: I thought I could find work-life balance only to realize that while I’m working, there is not going to be any balance.

That level of single-mindedness is no doubt at the heart of Brady’s reported marital problems with wife Gisele Bunchen, who is said to have been frustrated with Brady’s unwillingness to retire for years now. I’ve never believed reporters or fans are in position to tell a player when to retire (outside, perhaps, of serious injury concerns), particularly when it’s obvious they still, even at age 45, have the ability to play the game at a high level. I actually lauded his decision to reverse course. But after all Brady has accomplished, after it’s become obvious how much his family preferred he not play, this seems like a fair second-guess.

The stats aren’t great, not by Brady’s standards. He hadn’t started a season 3-3 since 2012. His eight touchdown passes in six games is paltry compared with this time last year, when he had 17 touchdowns, or the year before that, when he had 14. According to the AP, Brady’s 3.2 percent touchdown rate while attempting to pass is a career low, and they also pointed out that the team’s 20.2 points per game is far down from last season’s 30.1 average. All this for a man who in his first two Tampa seasons, playoffs included, threw for an astounding 96 touchdowns.

Brady trudges to the locker room after Tampa Bay's latest loss. Justin K. Aller/Getty

Yet he still has two 300-yard passing games and is fifth in the NFL with 1,652 yards. It’s not that he can’t play — it’s just that he no longer looks like he’s even enjoying it.

Since winning his seventh Super Bowl, Brady exited the playoffs in last year’s divisional round, and now, he’s struggling to keep his Bucs afloat as a legitimate championship contender. His offense is struggling to score touchdowns, his offensive line and receivers can’t stay healthy, and his security blankets have moved on (miss you Rob Gronkowski, get help Antonio Brown).

Brady’s the one still here, but he looks like he’d rather be elsewhere. And that’s sad.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.