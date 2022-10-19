Patriots receiver DeVante Parker grabbed some attention with an acrobatic catch against the Browns

The Patriots receiver wasn’t looking to cool off, however. He was looking to heat up against the Browns. And his eyes were trained only on Bailey Zappe’s pass.

FOXBOROUGH — DeVante Parker hung in the air as if he were about to take the Nestea plunge along the sideline in Cleveland Sunday.

Despite the Browns' Martin Emerson having tight coverage, DeVante Parker came down with this catch in the first quarter last Sunday.

Parker ignored Martin Emerson, who was draped on him in coverage, and leaped, twisting backward in an impressive display of focus and body control to secure the acrobatic 29-yard catch before tumbling to the turf.

“Just doing what I do, and you know, Zappe put the ball in the right spot and I just went up and attacked it,” Parker said Wednesday. “I was able to stay in, and I’m just doing what I’m known for doing: getting the ball.”

The fact that Emerson was on him, and Grant Delpit was closing in, didn’t faze Parker.

“You just kind of have to ignore them even though somebody’s there, but I just mainly focus on football,” he said.

Jakobi Meyers raced over to celebrate the catch with Parker, who acknowledged he didn’t fully appreciate the feat until he saw it later.

“When I saw it on my own, I was like, ‘Nice little catch,’ ” said Parker, who is second in the NFL in yards per reception this season at 21.1. It was one of the signature plays of New England’s 38-15 win and was featured prominently on the highlight shows.

Parker, who had four catches for 64 yards against the Browns, said it was also a hit with his teammates as it got quite a reaction from the room when it was showed during film reviews.

“They were like, ‘Great catch.’ But you know, they’re kind of used to seeing that now,” said Parker. “They’ve been seeing it for a lot of seasons. I’m just doing whatever I can to help the team. It makes me happy just seeing that the team appreciates me making plays and helping them out.”

Parker’s ability to stretch the field has given Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zappe the confidence to take some deep shots.

“I think that just goes into the receivers that we have on this team, giving those guys a chance,” Zappe said. “If you give those guys a chance, it’s more than likely that they’re going to come down with the ball.

“With everybody that we have in the receiving corps, we have great confidence in every single one of those guys. Just like for example the throw to D.P., that was kind of one of those where I’m going to throw it up there and let him do what he does. Most of the time he’s going to come down with it.”

Zappe, who started the last two weeks, said he won’t alter his mind-set or preparations no matter who gets the starting nod under center for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

Jones is recovering from a high ankle sprain but has shown steady improvement and likely will ratchet up his participation level this week.

“I’m going to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing for the last seven weeks now,” the rookie said. “With the Monday game, we kind of get an extra day to get on to the Bears. Just this week working on some things that we saw the last few weeks of the film. Like fundamental-wise, working on that in practice, but other than that, nothing’s really going to change at all.”

Zappe, who worked out of the shotgun in college, said he is getting more comfortable operating under center and perfecting play-action fakes.

“Definitely have learned a lot in that aspect,” he said. “That’s something I never really did in college or high school, so when I came here, it was kind of a little new world for me.

“But learning those things, that’s something I had to do to be in this position and be in this league. Of course, there are some things I could continue to work on, but that’s the great thing about practice.”

The Patriots signed receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb off the Ravens practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of The Citadel, Webb was elevated off Baltimore’s practice squad for two games this season, against the Dolphins and Patriots. Employed as a receiver, running back, and special teamer in college, Webb collected 102 receptions for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns, 37 rushes for 433 yards, and 22 kickoff returns for 412 yards and a touchdown. He could help fill some of the roles formerly occupied by Cody Davis, who is on injured reserve … The Patriots filled out their practice squad by signing defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter. The James Madison product has played in four career games (three with the Cowboys and one with the Texans). He also has been in the Cardinals and Steelers organizations.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.