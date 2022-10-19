Two-time Olympian Cayla Barnes brings key experience to her sixth year at Boston College

One of USA Hockey’s young superstars, Barnes is a rare player who had her college career interrupted by two different Olympic calls. But the defensewoman is finally back, and the Eagles are excited to see what she can do in her redshirt senior season.

“I do feel like I have been in college for a long time,” said Boston College women’s hockey’s senior captain, a two-time Olympian.

Sometimes, it feels like Cayla Barnes’ college career has gone by as quickly as she skates. Then there are other days where the opposite is true.

The California native started her freshman year for BC in the fall of 2017. The first three-time gold medalist at the World U18 Championships, Barnes’ talent was evident, but many thought her Olympic debut would come in 2022, not 2018.

Advertisement

After five games for the Eagles that fall, USA Hockey called her to Olympic centralization, giving her a chance to make the squad for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. She withdrew from BC, trained and played with the training squad before the Games, and made the eventual gold-winning team.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

She returned to the Eagles in 2018-19 for another go at her freshman year, playing 36 games, then 35 as a sophomore. In her junior year, she led the team with 36 blocked shots and scored 10 points, two of her four goals game-winners. She made the Hockey East First Team for the first time.

All through those years, she made the USA’s World Championship team every year. The Olympics called again for the 2022 Games, and Barnes stepped aside from BC. On the silver-medal winning squad in Beijing, she played 166 minutes, third-most in the whole tournament and second on the team.

“Last year with the Olympic team was an amazing experience,” said Barnes. “It was a chance to play with the best players in the world.”

Advertisement

Now, Barnes is back at BC for a sixth season, and is bringing what she has learned in her long and winding hockey career to her teammates.

“Cayla has been in college forever, so we are really excited to have her back,” said Eagles head coach Katie Crowley. “She has a lot of experience under her belt.”

Barnes is a smart defender who reads opponents well. It’s no surprise that she relishes every chance to play teams that aren’t BC’s typical opponents.

“I enjoy any of our non-conference games,” said Barnes. “Those games are a lot of fun, because you get to see the different styles of play from outside of your conference.”

While Barnes has her eyes set on more Olympic and international medals, she also wants to finally earn some college trophies as well.

“We have seniors and fifth years who are hungry,” said Barnes. “They have been here a while and have not won anything.”

Barnes is hopeful that a Beanpot, Hockey East title, or some NCAA tournament wins are in her future before she wraps up her long BC career. Then again, it doesn’t always seem that long.

“It’s been a long time, but it also feels like it’s flown by so fast,” she said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity both academically and with hockey here at BC. I wouldn’t change my time here in any way.”

Freshmen to watch

Hingham’s Kate Ham, who played for both Noble and Greenough and the Boston Jr. Eagles, has scored in six of her first seven games at BC. Her third-period goal brought the Eagles within a goal of Penn State in an eventual 3-2 loss. Ham then assisted on the team’s first goal in a 2-2 tie the next day.

Advertisement

Northeastern’s Lily Shannon, an Andover native who played prep hockey at Governor’s Academy, tallied a goal and an assist in a two-game series against Merrimack. She led all Huskies rookies with six points (two goals, four assists) in their 6-0-0 start.

Dynamic defenses

In Friday’s 2-0 victory over New Hampshire, graduate transfer Andrea Brändli became the first Boston University goalie in 12 seasons to have back-to-back shutouts. She made 26 saves in the league win. The last Terrier goalie to achieve the feat was North Reading’s Kerrin Sperry in 2010-11 . . . Harvard tangled with seventh-ranked Quinnipiac in their season opener. In the 5-2 loss, the Crimson’s played a true team defense, combining for 22 blocks. Senior defense Kyra Willoughby led with five.