Watch: Daughter tells ‘very Boston dad’ she’s running the Boston Marathon

She later uploaded the heartwarming clip to TikTok, where it went viral Tuesday and has been viewed more than 500,000 times. Not only did it capture a special moment between father and daughter, commenters were smitten with Joseph Lawler’s thick Boston accent, and how he swelled with pride when Bridget, 25, told him she had gotten into the storied race.

From her apartment in New York City, Lawler called him on video this week using her computer, and recorded his reaction on her phone to send it to the rest of the family.

When Bridget Lawler found out she’ll be running the Boston Marathon this spring, it was her “very Boston” dad she turned to first to share the news.

In the video, Joseph, 61, flipped through his calendar to see if he had any plans on April 17 — Marathon Monday — after Bridget casually asked what he was doing that day.

Well, he had to pay his taxes, he said, a serious expression on his face. But he couldn’t think of anything else on the agenda.

“Can I offer you a plan?” Bridget said.

“You can offer,” he replied.

“Would you like to come watch me run the Boston Marathon?” she asked.

Joseph’s jaw dropped. He leaned back in his chair in his study as his face lit up in amazement.

“Bridget. No freaking way,” Joseph said, his “R’s” noticeably absent. “I’m there.”

The clip has received nearly 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments this week, including from sports apparel company Brooks Running, which told Bridget to “Please tell your dad we love him.”

“Chills! So happy for you!,” Boston Marathon officials wrote.

While the moment was heartfelt, Joseph’s accent nearly stole the show.

“I’M THEY-UH! We love a Bostonian parent. Makes me miss my dad so much. Congratulations!” one person commented.

“His sass is unparalleled,” Bridget replied.

Bridget, who is running the Marathon in support of Boston Children’s Hospital, said she was shocked by the video’s popularity, the first she has ever posted on TikTok.

“I think the fact of it being, clearly, he had no idea what was going on, and was just being a regular everyday dad,” Bridget said. “I think his accent definitely helps.”

Bridget said her dad was more excited than she had expected. Joseph is known for his enthusiasm — and a boisterous laugh that fills the room so seeing him almost at a loss for words was a humorous sight.

Her family has deep ties to the region — her parents now live in Wilbraham, but both grew up in Canton — and every year without fail they get together to cheer on the runners from their favorite spot near Boston College.

“I think that just shows in my dad’s reaction. They just love the energy of Boston and the history of the city,” Bridget said. “They just have so much love and respect for people who run.”

But this year, their cheers will ring out a bit louder. This will be Bridget’s first time running a marathon, a challenge she said feels surreal.

“I remember growing up having picnics there and running around with my cousins and cheering on the racers and being like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe people are doing this. This is crazy.’ So now, to be attempting it is kind of funny,” she said.

And how does Joseph feel about his newfound fame?

“I called him, and he’s like, ‘Wow, that’s cool. Well, anyway, you won’t believe — there’s six trucks here trying to fix the chimney,’” Bridget said. “I don’t think he totally gets it. He doesn’t even have Facebook.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.