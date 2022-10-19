Yankees add righthander Frankie Montas to roster for ALCS against Astros; injured Aaron Hicks dropped

Other changes from the division series include the removal of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury when he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in New York’s win over Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALDS Tuesday.

Montas hasn’t pitched since Sept. 16 and received a second cortisone injection in his right shoulder three days later. Lefthander Lucas Luetge , who did not pitch in the division series, was kept off the roster to make room for Montas.

Righthander Frankie Montas , who missed the ALDS with a shoulder injury, was added to the New York Yankees’ roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros made one change from their ALDS roster, replacing outfielder Jake Meyers with righthander Seth Martinez. Meyers went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in the division series.

Also left off the Yankees’ roster was utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, who was 0 for 1 with a strikeout in the ALDS.

Rookies Oswald Peraza, an infielder, and righthander Greg Weissert were both added for the series against the Astros, which begins Wednesday night.

Several players who did not make New York’s ALDS roster were also left off for this series. Righthander Ron Marinaccio remains out with a stress reaction in his right shin after last pitching on Oct. 2, and infielder DJ LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has not allowed him to swing freely. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is still recovering from wrist surgery on Sept. 6.

Lefthander Aroldis Chapman was off the roster again. Chapman was told to stay away from the team after not showing up for a mandatory workout on Oct. 7.

Astros 3B coach Pettis out for ALCS Game 1 against Yankees

Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees because of an illness.

First base coach Omar Lopez will fill in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan Firova will coach first base.

Lopez coached third base and Firova handled first base duties during the 2021 season when Pettis was away from the team after being diagnosed with blood cancer. Pettis was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2020 and was away from the team until July 2021 while undergoing treatment.

The team did not provide any details on the nature of Pettis’s illness Wednesday.