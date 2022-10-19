Truss fires home secretary hours after being jeered in UK Parliament

On Friday, Truss fired her chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was the architect of the sweeping tax cuts that rattled financial markets and sent the British pound into a tailspin. The government’s subsequent reversal of those measures has left Truss’s grip on power in doubt — an impression deepened by Braverman’s blunt criticism of the government on her way out.

Hours after Truss rejected demands to resign herself — “I’m a fighter and not a quitter,” she declared — the prime minister dismissed the home secretary, Suella Braverman, over a security breach involving a government document that Braverman had sent to a lawmaker in Parliament through her personal email.

LONDON — Fighting for her political survival after the collapse of her economic agenda, Prime Minister Liz Truss of Britain suffered another heavy blow Wednesday after she was forced to fire one of her most senior Cabinet ministers, the second major ouster in a six-week-old government that has tumbled into chaos.

Appearing at a stormy session of prime minister’s questions in Parliament, Truss repeated her apology for the disastrous fiscal program. But she insisted that she could continue to govern despite all the turmoil.

“I had to take the decision because of the economic situation to adjust our policies,” Truss said, her obvious understatement drawing catcalls from opposition lawmakers and pained expressions from members of her own Conservative Party.

It was a brutal ordeal for Truss in only her third appearance for such questioning as prime minister. While political analysts said the session had not produced the kind of knockout blow that would make Truss’s ouster imminent, the emergence of the news about Braverman only a few hours later exposed bitter rifts in the Cabinet and a prime minister largely at the mercy of events.

Braverman was replaced by Grant Shapps, a more centrist figure, whose appointment underscored the shift in the political balance of the Cabinet away from the hard-liners who supported Truss in the leadership contest she recently won and the rising influence of the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. Both men supported the former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, when he ran, unsuccessfully, against Truss, warning that her economic agenda was a fairy tale. And Shapps’s support for Sunak was the reason he was not offered a Cabinet job by Truss when she came to power.

Under tough questioning by opposition lawmakers, Truss managed to reveal yet another reversal in the government’s policy. On Tuesday, senior officials had signaled that Downing Street might no longer honor an election guarantee to increase state pension payments to keep up with both average earnings growth and the inflation rate, which is now at 10.1 percent.

But when Truss was asked about the pledge by the parliamentary leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford, she said she was “completely committed” to it. That appeared to put her at odds with Hunt, who has warned about the need for painful spending cuts.

A Downing Street spokesperson said afterward that the prime minister and chancellor had conferred on the policy Wednesday morning before she spoke. And Hunt sat behind Truss, nodding at her statements.

Still, with the confusion over policy and Braverman’s sudden ouster, the question of who is actually running the government hung over British politics. On Monday, when Hunt appeared in the House of Commons to confirm the reversal of her economic program, she sat silently behind him.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, pressed Truss to explain why her statements should be treated with any credibility, given the reversal of her policies and the appointment of Hunt, who, at a minimum, has taken control of the economic levers of government.

Referring to the tax cuts, as well as Kwarteng, Starmer said, “They’re all gone, so why is she still here?”

Truss tried to turn the tables by accusing Starmer of backing “militant” unions: Railway workers are scheduled to strike again next month. But that counterpunch failed to land on a day dominated by uncertainty over how the prime minister could rebuild her standing.

“I have acted in the national interest to make sure we have financial stability,” Truss said, repeating, “I’m a fighter, not a quitter.” That line was made famous by the Labour politician Peter Mandelson, though, as Truss’s critics pointed out, he resigned twice from the Cabinet in his career.

Adding to the sense of crisis, one of Truss’s key aides, Jason Stein, was suspended Wednesday, pending an ethics investigation following a briefing by an unnamed Downing Street source against a senior Conservative lawmaker.

Her own lawmakers were openly speculating about how long Truss could remain in office. One of them, Steve Double, told the BBC that she had until the end of next week to convince her colleagues that she should stay.

Perhaps the biggest factor in her favor is that there is no sign yet of consensus on a successor, and some lawmakers are hesitant about rushing into another leadership contest so soon after the last one produced an outcome that most Conservative lawmakers now seem to regret.

One argument circulating among Tories is that they should wait until after Oct. 31, the date on which Hunt is scheduled to present a new plan likely to involve big cuts to government spending programs.

Britain’s financial fortunes have been so worsened by Truss’s brief period in power, the argument goes, that it makes political sense to allow her to take the blame for the painful consequences before replacing her.

Some lawmakers, however, believe that the longer Truss remains in power, the greater the damage will be to their already tarnished brand. The small group of Conservative lawmakers publicly calling for her to quit grew when William Wragg joined them, saying he was “personally ashamed” of the events around the tax-cutting announcement.