Author readings around Boston Oct. 23-29

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Peter Fisher (“What Is Dark Matter?”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Chelsea Manning (“Readme.Txt: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Robin Young in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for admission, $5 for students) . . . Gale Galligan (“Freestyle: A Graphic Novel”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Margaret Sullivan (“Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life”) is in conversation with Joan Donovan in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
TUESDAY
Siddhartha Mukherjee (“The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human”) is in conversation with Gabrielle Emanuel in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $35 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Kwan Kew Lai (“The Girl Who Taught Herself to Fly”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Belmont Public Library . . . George Saunders (“Liberation Day: Stories”) is in conversation with Jenny Slate in person at 7 p.m. at Old South Church at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Helen Benedict and Eyad Awwadawnan (“Map of Hope and Sorrow: Stories of Refugees Trapped in Greece”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Hannah Reynolds (“Eight Nights of Flirting”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Christina Inge (“Marketing Metrics: Leverage Analytics and Data to Optimize Marketing Strategies”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Don Jose Ruiz (“The Fifth Agreement: A Practical Guide to Self-Mastery”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at First Church UCC at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop (Tickets are $60 for admission) . . . Stephanie LaCava (“I Fear My Pain Interests You”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Shauna Robinson (“The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks”), Eva Jurczyk (“Department of Rare Books and Special Collections”), Sulari Gentill (“The Woman in the Library”), and C. J. Carey (“Widowland”) read in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5 for admission).
WEDNESDAY
Maggie Stiefvater (“Greywaren”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $22 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Sara Farizan (“Dead Flip”) is in conversation with Caleb Seaver at 6 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Denise Gigante (“Book Madness: A Story of Book Collectors in America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission , free for members) . . . Suzanne Frischkorn (“Fixed Star”), Susan Rich (“Gallery of Postcards and Maps: New & Selected Poems”), Soren Stockman (“Elephant”), and Jon Woodward (“Uncanny Valley”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Steven W. Thrasher (“The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide”) is in conversation with Victor Ray in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . GennaRose Nethercott (“Thistlefoot”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Mike Duncan (“Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution”) reads in person at 8 p.m. at The Wilbur Theatre (Tickets are $35 for admission).
THURSDAY
Nina West (“The You Kind of Kind”) reads in person at 10 a.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . E. B. Bartels (“Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Roslindale Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Stacy Schiff (“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”) is in conversation with Catherine Grace Katz in person at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $6 for admission and $37.25 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Stephanie Schorow (“The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated the City”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra (“Frizzy”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Claudia Lux (“Sign Here”) is in conversation with Jilly Gagnon in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . David Blair (“Arsonville”), Daisy Fried (“The Year the City Emptied: After Baudelaire”), Irina Mashinski (“Cardinal Points #7: Literary Annual”), and Dennis Nurkse (“A Country of Strangers: New and Selected Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Lawrence Millman (“The Last Speaker of Bear: My Encounters in the North”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Casey Sherman (“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5 for admission and $28.68 for admission and a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Bill Keller (“What’s Prison For?: Punishment and Rehabilitation in the Age of Mass Incarceration”) is in conversation with Jill Abramson at 6 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Stacy Schiff (“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”) is in conversation with Sara Georgini in person at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for admission, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Ross Gay (“Inciting Joy: Essays”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $27 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Greg Melville (“Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries”) is in conversation with Matthew Stephens in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Cat Fitzpatrick (“The Call-Out: A Novel in Rhyme”) is in conversation with Cecilia Gentili in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
SATURDAY
The Boston Book Festival takes place in and around Copley Square all day Saturday — visit bostonbookfest.org for details ... Susie Spikol (“The Animal Adventurer’s Guide: How to Prowl for an Owl, Make Snail Slime, and Catch a Frog Bare-Handed: 50 Activities to Get Wild with Animals”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.