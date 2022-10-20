David E. Kelley keeps the series, and miniseries, coming

David E. Kelley has been particularly prolific in the past few years. He is definitely up to the challenge of the Peak TV era. Right now, he’s involved as the creator and writer of “Big Sky” on ABC, “Big Show” on Disney+, “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix, and four upcoming projects — “Avalon” on ABC, “The Calling” on Peacock,” and the miniseries “Love and Death” on HBO Max and “A Man in Full” on Netflix.
And that list doesn’t include his three miniseries of the past two years, “The Undoing” on HBO, “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Hulu, and “Anatomy of a Scandal” on Netflix. The guy must be taking some serious vitamins.
I’m particularly intrigued by “The Calling,” which arrives Nov. 10 on Peacock. Adapted from a series of Israeli novels by author Dror Mishani, it’s about an unconventional and effective NYPD detective named Avraham Avraham who is an Orthodox Jew. He is played by Jeff Wilbusch, who grew up in a Hasidic family and who was memorable in the miniseries “Unorthodox” as Moishe Lefkovitch. Moishe was the gun-toting, gambling guy who flew to Germany to help his cousin find his estranged wife.
The cast includes Juliana Canfield (“Succession”), Karen Robinson (Ronnie Lee on “Schitt’s Creek”), Steven Pasquale (“Rescue Me”), and Noel Fisher (Mickey Milkovich on “Shameless”). Also not shabby: The first episodes of the series are directed by Barry Levinson, who is also an executive producer.
