David E. Kelley keeps the series, and miniseries, coming

David E. Kelley has been particularly prolific in the past few years. He is definitely up to the challenge of the Peak TV era. Right now, he’s involved as the creator and writer of “Big Sky” on ABC, “Big Show” on Disney+, “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix, and four upcoming projects — “Avalon” on ABC, “The Calling” on Peacock,” and the miniseries “Love and Death” on HBO Max and “A Man in Full” on Netflix.

And that list doesn’t include his three miniseries of the past two years, “The Undoing” on HBO, “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Hulu, and “Anatomy of a Scandal” on Netflix. The guy must be taking some serious vitamins.