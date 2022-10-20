Dwayne Johnson powers through ‘Black Adam’

“Black Adam” begins 5,000 years ago with a long, talky prologue about an evil king and enslaved workers and Eternium (the DC answer to Marvel’s Vibranium ?) and a magical Crown of Sabbac, which is made of Eternium, and a Council of Wizards and . . . well, you get the idea.

Unless you count his providing the voice of Krypto in “DC League of Super-Pets” last summer, “Black Adam” is Dwayne Johnson’s debut as a superhero. What took so long? Even at 50, his muscles don’t need CGI to bulge to Spandex-expanding proportions.

Sarah Shahi, left, and Pierce Brosnan in "Black Adam." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

All of this is in the city of Kahndaq. Modern-day Kahndaq, which is a country as well as a city, is where most of the rest of the movie is set. It’s somewhere in the Middle East. Kahndaq has long been occupied by an outfit called Intergang, an international crime syndicate. The movie doesn’t offer an explanation. This is unfortunate, since seeing armed Westerners setting up checkpoints in a Middle Eastern city definitely sets off Green Zone alarm bells, but apparently not for the filmmakers. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. His previous release, “Jungle Cruise” (2021), also starred Johnson, who’s one of the producers of “Black Adam.”

Some rebel good guys are seeking the Crown of Sabbac, to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Along the way, they awaken Teth-Adam (Johnson), who’s lain dormant or whatever for these 5,000 years. He will later take the name Black Adam. Back in ancient Kahndaq, he had supernatural powers. He still does. They include picking up English with impressive quickness, shooting out lightning bolts, being bulletproof, flying, and having hands that work like fryolators.

Advertisement

Well, you get the idea.

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Aldis Hodge in "Black Adam." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Alerted to this formidable new presence on the global superhero circuit, the Justice League dispatches a team to bring him in. It’s headed by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge, who was so good as Jim Brown, in “One Night in Miami. . .” 2020), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan, who’s aging very well, it must be said). They join forces with the rebels. The most notable of the latter are a single-mom archeologist (Sarah Shahi, who makes never getting flustered seem credible) and her skate-boarding son (Bodhi Sabongui, who’s annoying, but the part’s written that way).

Advertisement

All kinds of stuff happens. Much of it is loud, confusing, and badly paced. From a superhero-movie perspective, it’s the last one of those three that’s most problematic. Leaden and flaccid are a bad combination. They’re especially bad in an action movie, let alone a superheroic one. For a superhero film to work, there needs to be a proper balance between exposition and action. “Black Adam” lacks one.

Collet-Serra seems to think that relentless camera gymnastics (slo-mo, eye-of-God shots, well, you get the idea) make for imaginative and involving visuals. He would be wrong. There’s lavish violence of the video-game sort, meaning lots of explosions and crashes and gunplay, but little blood. Mean but clean — which makes it, actually, kind of obscene.

Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam." Warner Bros. Pictures

Emotive Teth-Adam is not. This plays to Johnson’s strengths as a star: presence, yes, expressivity, no. His wooden delivery of lines like “Let the gods make their judgment” and “I was a slave until I died. Then I was reborn a god. I kneel before no one” is true to the character. It’s also true to the nature of the writing.

Advertisement

Will there be a sequel? The Easter egg would very much indicate so. There were whoops and gasps when the audience at one advance screening recognized who was onscreen with Johnson. So that’s promising. But a spinoff might be even more interesting: “Black Eve,” anyone?

★½

BLACK ADAM

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohra Noshirvani. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Bodhi Sabongui. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 124 minutes. PG-13 (strong violence, intense action, some language). In English and Kahndaqi (presumably that’s what they speak in Kahndaq, right?), with subititles.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.