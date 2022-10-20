Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights,’ which drops at midnight tonight

The tracklist: “Midnights” will feature 13 songs, a nod to her famous lucky number. Together they make up “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” as Swift wrote in her first Instagram announcement of the album , which received more than 8 million likes.

It’s just a few hours before the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.” (Yes, it drops at midnight). As with any Taylor album, there are Easter eggs aplenty and a dizzying array of fan theories, some of which don’t seem too far off. For now, it’s impossible to weigh in definitively on those theories and know whether the forthcoming song “Karma” comes from a scrapped 2016 album or deals with Swift’s relationship with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. There are some things we do know about the album, though — so for all of our Boston Swifties, here’s everything Taylor’s confirmed about “Midnights” thus far.

Swift also posted TikTok videos in a series she called “Midnights Mayhem with Me,” where she used a bingo roller with 13 numbered balls to reveal the names of each track on the album one by one. Shortly after the series ended, Swift posted a graphic with the full tracklist on Instagram.

Some of the lyrics: Swift revealed a few lyrics from the album via billboards that went live at midnight local time in five cities around the world between Oct. 17 and 20. Here’s a full list of what they said:

Oct. 17, Times Square, New York City: “I should not be left to my own devices”

Oct. 18, London: “I polish up real nice”

Oct. 19, São Paulo, Brazil: “Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line”

Oct. 19, Nashville: “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?”

Oct. 20, Mexico City: “Breathe in, breath through, breathe deep, breathe out”

Fans noticed that Swift had snuck that final lyric into her commencement speech at NYU this year. At the time, Swift hadn’t made it clear that she was sharing a snippet of a forthcoming song.

What the songs are about: Now knowing the tracklist and a few song lyrics, fans have been quick to guess what midnight stories Swift will be sharing with viewers tonight. For a few songs, Swift has clued us in via Instagram reels.

In an Oct. 7 video, she revealed the story behind her first track, “Lavender Haze.” The song’s title is taken from a “common phrase used in the 50s,” Swift explained in the video. “If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow,” she said. “When you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she added. In a nod in the video to her “six-year relationship,” as she put it, Swift made it all but clear that the song is not only about being in love, but specifically about her love for her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

In another Oct. 11 video, Swift revealed her fourth track “Snow On The Beach” will feature Lana del Rey, with Swift gushing “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever.” “The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic fated moment when you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment and you’re kind of looking around going ‘Wait is this real, is this a dream?’” Swift explained in the video.

Advertisement

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.