‘Hairspray’ is as buoyant as its bouffants

When John Waters’s original “Hairspray” comedy came out in 1988 — and then again when it was adapted as a Broadway musical in 2002, and once more five years later when it was remade as a big-screen musical — plenty was made about the narrative’s Trojan-horsiness. Essentially a cartoonish tale about bouffants and other frivolous pursuits, the story smuggled in some timeless lessons about empathy and acceptance.

But they’re not all nice kids, as we’re reminded in the latest “Hairspray” touring production, presented by Broadway in Boston at the Citizens Bank Opera House through Oct. 30. Some of them don’t know yet what it means to be nice; one or two of them may never get there.

The centerpiece of the camp classic “Hairspray” is the fictional “Corny Collins Show.” In Baltimore 1962, it’s the local version of a sock hop TV program, where “The Nicest Kids in Town” gather to dance the Watusi and the Mashed Potato.

“Why do they have to be so mean?” asked Tracy Turnblad, played with unflagging commitment by Niki Metcalf at the Opera House on opening night. Why indeed?

On a funhouse set more colorful than a penny candy store, it’s Us vs. Them: the nice folks facing off against the big old meanies.

Some scenes pop more than others. Tracy’s dream sequence (“I Can Hear the Bells”), in which she imagines a budding romance with neighborhood heartthrob Link Larkin (Nick Cortazzo), features some impeccable stop-time choreography.

Record shop owner Motormouth Maybelle, played on opening night by a poised and powerful Lauren Johnson, is backed by a full-throated ensemble on the gospel ballad “I Know Where I’ve Been.” In an earlier scene, as a mixed group of kids gather round, she holds a 45 rpm record aloft like a Communion wafer. Then as now, the latest pop music is their common language (“You Can’t Stop the Beat,” as the chaotic finale has it).

Of special note is Emmanuelle Zeesman, who brought some absurd energy to her comic turns as a prison guard and sadistic gym teacher at Wednesday’s performance.

Perhaps best of all, though, was “(You’re) Timeless to Me,” the sweet soft-shoe performed by Tracy’s odd-couple parents, Wilbur and Edna Turnblad. Wilbur (Ralph Prentice Daniel) is a pint-size joke-shop owner in plaid; Edna, of course, is his larger-than-life inamorata.

From housedress to frou-frou ball gown, Andrew Levitt almost steals the show as Edna, taking over where Harvey Fierstein and John Travolta left off. Fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” might recognize Levitt as the season 11 competitor Nina West.

If drag queens have been under attack of late, Levitt’s huge, comic facial expressions and his occasional bursts of righteous anger (“Hold Mommy’s waffles!”) underscored the art form’s harmless appeal, not to mention the creator Waters’s obvious affection for the character.

But it’s the race relations story line that sends the “Hairspray” audience off for some reckoning to do for homework. Squeezed out of the Corny Collins cast by Amber Von Tussle (Kelly Barberito) and her mother, Velma (a very vampish Addison Garner) — they’re white privilege personified — Tracy bonds with the Black kids she meets in detention and plots to integrate the show.

As an “ample American,” ostracized for her weight, Tracy feels she has more in common with the other outcasts than the cool kids on Corny’s “Council.”

It’s a simplistic view of a complex issue, one that clearly didn’t end with a few principled kids in 1962. But like every strand of hair in those outrageously sculpted coiffures, “Hairspray”’s heart is still in the right place.

HAIRSPRAY

