Lincoln and his faith. A new book looks at the 16th president’s religious fervor.

Now comes Jon Meacham, himself a Pulitzer winner (for his biography of Andrew Jackson). His new work, “ And There Was Light ,” will fit comfortably onto the Lincoln bookshelf, joining these other luminous volumes, complementing them and in some ways displacing them, perhaps nudging them an inch-and-a-quarter to the right to make room for it at the forefront of the Lincoln canon.

Some 16,000 — and counting. That’s how many books have been written about Abraham Lincoln. You might have thought that was enough — until Garry Wills published “ Lincoln at Gettysburg ” in 1992, or until David Herbert Donald came out with “ Lincoln ” in 1995, or until Doris Kearns Goodwin produced “ Team of Rivals ” in 2005. And yet they kept coming. There was the estimable “ Lincoln: The Biography of a Writer ” from Fred Kaplan in 2008 and the groundbreaking “ The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery ” by Eric Foner in 2011. Two of them won Pulitzer Prizes. All of them changed the way we look at the 16th president.

For here is Lincoln in all his familiar complexity — and yet freshly conceived. Here is Lincoln wrestling with, and then taking power over, the period into which he was thrust, adjudicating complicated, competing and contradictory forces in the most contentious period of our history — until perhaps now.

And Meacham, who is a scholar as well as a practitioner of politics — he spoke at George H.W. Bush’s funeral, he consulted with Joe Biden — was not sitting in isolation in a library hideaway when he wrote this book. Could he have been thinking only of the third quarter of the 19th century when he began to contemplate “the demands of democracy,” or the “struggle to become what we say we already are,” or even political warfare over a swath of Americans who believed they “had God and history on its side”? What must he have been thinking when he crafted this passage: “Lincoln meditated on … violence as he explored the fragility of the Republic”?

And what coursed through his mind when — perhaps feeling mystic chords of memory himself — he wrote of Lincoln, “Yet he defended the possibilities of democracy and the pursuit of justice at an hour in which the means of amendment, adjustment, and reform were under assault”?

Meacham is a man of hope and faith, and this book, infused with the very religious overtones that Lincoln applied to politics, is a portrait of a man who during the trial of the Civil War sought comfort in the Book of Job. A leader besieged by depression working to find hope, a military leader confronting despair struggling to find faith, Lincoln above all was a president preoccupied with the struggle to find right in a period of wrongs. To him, Meacham tells us, “the duty of the leader and of the citizen was neither to despair nor to seek solace and security with the merely strong, but to discern and pursue the right.”

To this sacred cause Lincoln drew on his reading of the Bible and to the anti-slavery views he had heard pronounced from pulpits in frontier Kentucky as a youth, though even at an early age his was the faith of the heart and not of the pew. “Lincoln’s acceptance of the moral case against slavery and his rejection of the passivity of Calvinistic predestination,” Meacham writes, “would help determine the course of his life, and of the nation’s.” And from his early years he had an instinct — an impulse — for exuding authority, partially “as a way to win the respectability he felt his family lacked,” and in the process “summoned all he could from within himself to exert control on the world as he found it.”

Here, too, in these pages are Lincoln the humorist, Lincoln the story weaver, Lincoln the reader, the rail splitter, the shopkeeper, the political debater, the speechifier, the postmaster, the surveyor, the state legislator and the lawyer but, overall, Lincoln the sponge: collecting learning and lessons that would shape him, and in time, the country. These are all familiar to us.

But what sets Meacham’s book apart is how he places Lincoln in one continuum after another: the man motivated by faith but tested by failure, prone to optimism but repeatedly confronted by obstacle, bred to pragmatism but tending to idealism. In that, the whole range of the American experience from Colonial times to the Civil War, and foreshadowing the country’s passage through Reconstruction to the movement for civil rights, from isolation to world power.

Meacham traces Lincoln’s abhorrence to slavery, his revulsion at the slave auctions he witnessed, his evolution on abolition. This would be a lifelong journey, with zigs and zags, with digressions, that in today’s culture makes him vulnerable (but arguably not indictable) to charges he was too much the accommodationist. Meacham argues that he was always a step ahead of contemporary views, albeit not always stepping at the forefront.

Lincoln’s 1864 remark seems genuine: “I am naturally anti-slavery. If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong. I cannot remember when I did not so think, and feel.” He may have been a gradualist, but the direction in which he was moving gradually was clear. And while he did not argue that Blacks and whites were equal, he did believe they had equal right to reap the rewards of their work and to secure equal rights. For the verdict on Lincoln perhaps Frederick Douglass might have the last word: Measuring him “by the sentiment of his country, a sentiment he was bound as a statesman to consult, he was swift, zealous, radical and determined.”

As both rector and reconciler, Lincoln speaks to us still. We should strive to hear him. Meacham, arguing that Lincoln provides us with “a reminder that our finest presidents are those committed to bringing a flawed nation closer to the light,” clearly did hear Lincoln, for in his work for this book discovered that “Lincoln’s life shows us that progress can be made by fallible and fallen presidents and peoples — which in a fallible and fallen world, should give us hope.”

AND THERE WAS LIGHT: Lincoln and the American Struggle

By Jon Meacham

Random House, 720 pages, $40

David M. Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.

