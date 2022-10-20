Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 23

1. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

2. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

3. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

4. The Winners Fredrik Backman Atria

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

7. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. Shrines of Gaiety Kate Atkinson Doubleday

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America Maggie Haberman Penguin Press

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

4. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

5. How We Live Is How We Die Pema Chödrön Shambhala

6. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Neil deGrasse Tyson Henry Holt and Co.

7. Jacques Pépin Art Of The Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird Jacques Pépin Harvest

8. The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 Peter Baker, Susan Glasser Doubleday

9. Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions Temple Grandin Riverhead

10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Getting Lost Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

6. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper Paperbacks

8. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

9. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

10. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 16. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.