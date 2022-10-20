Maya Cade is building the Black Film Archive one ‘under-seen’ movie at a time

If that weren’t enough, Cade is also the creator and curator of the Black Film Archive. The website, located at blackfilmarchive.com , showcases Black films currently streaming online and collected in one location. There are currently over 300 films on the site, each with a descriptive summary written by Cade herself. While the website is free, there are different payment options for subscribing to a newsletter also written by Cade.

Maya S. Cade is busy. The 28-year old New Orleans native is currently a scholar-in-residence at the Library of Congress, working on a two-year project looking at tenderness in Black cinema. She was a fall programmer-in-residence at Indiana University Cinema and is on the Indie Memphis Film Festival jury this weekend. This February, she will be a guest programmer for the Academy Museum exhibition “ Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 .″

The Black Film Archive and its founder have received numerous accolades, including the National Society of Film Critics’ Film Heritage award in 2021, the year the archive launched(full disclosure: I am a member of the NSFC). Formerly an audience development strategist at the Criterion Collection, she is now devoting a full-time schedule to the archive.

I first met Cade when I reached out to her for help with some research I was doing for an upcoming project. She sent me a few articles that proved immensely useful. She also helped me find an obscure 1973 Black film called “Book of Numbers,” the sole directorial feature by actor Raymond St. Jacques.

For this interview, we met in person for lunch at Dudley’s, an Australian joint on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. There, we discussed Black cinema, from the pioneering early work of filmmakers like Oscar Micheaux(who directed 1920′s ”Within Our Gates,” which Cade notes is “the earliest surviving Black feature”) and Spencer Williams (who directed 1941′s religious drama “The Blood of Jesus”) to more current movies by directors like Spike Lee.

Maya Cade, the creator and curator of the Black Film Archive, is seen at the IFC theater in Manhattan. Jennifer S. Altman For The Boston Globe/Jennifer S. Altman

Q. What is the Black Film Archive?

A. The Black Film Archive is a living register of currently streaming films from 1898 to 1989. Every film has a contextual description written by me. What sets it apart is that it is designed, from top to bottom, for Black people.

Q. What gave you the idea to report on and bring together this information about Black films? Was there a specific film you were looking for and couldn’t find anywhere?

A. Well, it’s more that these titles would go missing from other people’s conversations. The genesis for this began during the George Floyd protests. People’s ideas were limited in terms of what a Black film was. They kept talking about the same films [like] “12 Years a Slave” and thought there isn’t more to this.

Q. Like saying these films were the precedent?

A. Exactly, like this is the only way [Black people] can be represented on film. But I knew there was this whole rich history that was just missing from our modern conversations. So, instead of shaming people for not having access to it, I really thought critically about what it means to give people access.

A poster for Oscar Micheaux’s 1920 silent film “Within Our Gates.” Micheaux Book & Film Company

Q. On the site, you describe the films as being “in conversation with each other, as visions of Black being on film across time.” This a fascinating concept. Can you expand on that a little?

A. The important thing about film to me is that it represents how [the filmmakers] felt about Blackness. So these expressions of Blackness are in conversation with each other. They’re not limited to that one representation at that one moment. The films of Oscar Micheaux are in conversation with those of Spencer Williams. The connection is not just between films of the same era. What Micheaux and Williams did influenced everything that came afterward.

Q. I’m going to be controversial here and say that Spencer Williams’s religious movies influenced Tyler Perry.

A. Of course. He’s mostly known for his acting, but there’s such a through-line between his writing and directing and the morality pictures of today. And Williams touched on many other genres with care.

A poster for Spencer Williams’s 1941 film “The Blood of Jesus." Sack Amusement Enterprises

Q. How do you curate the films that you showcase in the Black Film Archive?

A. I’ll give you an example. When I was expanding the archive this year to include the 1980s, I really had to think critically about what it means to showcase films — I’m only one person and have a limited amount of time. I shouldn’t prioritize putting something like “Do the Right Thing” on because people really know it.

Q. And they have easy access to it.

A poster for Spike Lee’s 1988 movie “School Daze.” Columbia Pictures

A. Right. But I thought, well, if I’m dealing with Spike Lee, why don’t I put on [his 1988 HBCU-set movie] “School Daze,” something that people may have watched on HBO or saw that one time and then forgot about it in his filmography. And another film I thought was really wonderful was “Work Experience,” which won the Oscar for short film. I was obsessed with it.

Q. That came out in 1989, the same year as “Do The Right Thing.”

A. Yes. So, to answer your question, the criteria is films that really had such a cultural significance but have been under-seen. I do want people to have a good idea of films — science fiction, shorts, et cetera — and I try to think of it broadly. I want it to be well-rounded, so my considerations are how do I mature it, even as I’m adding, to include a little bit of everything.

Q. OK, since I’m a techie who had a 35-year I.T. career, I have to ask this question: The site is strikingly rendered. Did you code and/or design it?

A. Yes, I design and update it.

Q. You need a programmer? He’s good but kinda expensive?

A. [Laughs]

Q. Currently, your films run from the 1910s to the 1980s. Any plans to extend that to cover the later decades?

A. Yes, but with that expansion of the decades, I’m trying to take my time. Especially with the 1980s, when the amount of films [increase] with the Black independent film movement.

Q. You also cover more than American cinema — in fact, the site has films from five continents. Have you noticed a commonality in how Blackness is represented in these films regardless of origin? Granted, we are not a monolith, but our history across the diaspora is an oral tradition that often features similar stories and traditions.

A. That’s an interesting question. I think one commonality is Black people fighting oppression to some degree, whether it’s the main focus of the film or not. Also, there’s the idea of what it means to be to be Black without [it being filtered through] a white person’s perspective. And you can find that in Micheaux and in the films of Kathleen Collins.

A poster for Kathleen Collins’s 1982 film “Losing Ground." Milestone Films

But I will also say that American Blackness is a very unique construct compared to other places. One thing I did when expanding globally was to avoid thinking about Blackness as monolithic. I’m taking my time adding films from other countries, to ensure that I am doing what the Black Film Archive set out to do: that is, to give viewers the cultural context they need to watch the film.

Q. Do you have a favorite decade for films so far, or one that you had the most fun researching?

A. I have a favorite era of films. The L.A. Rebellion films, for the way student filmmakers interrogate Blackness, ideas of home, ideas of community and ideas of connecting. Charles Burnett and Jamaa Fanaka are some of the filmmakers here.

Q. Do you have a movie you’ve been chasing forever yet haven’t found yet? Dare I say, “Does the Black Film Archive have a white whale?!”

A. In a perfect world, the Black Film Archive would have Tressie Souders’s 1922 film “A Woman’s Error,” one of the earliest films directed by a Black woman.

Q. The site just celebrated its first anniversary. What’s next for the Black Film Archive?

A. I don’t want to assume that people watch films the same way, or that their relationship to film is the same. I want the archive to be a place for people who grew up with Blockbuster video as their introduction to film, as well as for people who primarily stream movies, and for those who grew up before the home-video era.

I’m thinking about how those different types of experiences can exist in one place. I want to ensure that I’m serving my audience. So, the future of the Black Film Archive is to continue to be in service to the people it was designed for, and I want to flesh out a lot of it. Now that I’m working on it full time, I want to give more contextual analysis of what Black film history is.

Odie Henderson is a film critic who loves film noir, musicals, Blaxploitation, bad art, and good trash.