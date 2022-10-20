Stop! It’s hammer time at Symphony Hall

So you probably shouldn’t put anything on it, especially if BSO percussionist J. William Hudgins (a.k.a. “Will”, not to be confused with principal clarinet and distant relation William R. “Bill” Hudgins) is nearby with a 20-pound wooden sledgehammer. Hudgins is responsible for bringing that hammer down on the box several times during any BSO performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 , which is on the docket at Symphony Hall this week as well as during the orchestra’s tour of Japan next month.

At first glance, the purpose of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Mahler box might not be obvious. It’s a cuboid made of dark brown plywood, open at the bottom, measuring about 3½ feet tall by 3 wide by 4 long. The top surface is worn from use. It looks like a competent DIY carpentry project, which it technically is — but for what? Is it a standing desk? Do you put your coffee down on it?

Symphony No. 6 is one of the darkest pieces in the Mahler catalog, and its final movement famously includes several loud hammer blows. The composer’s wife, Alma Mahler, later quoted her husband to explain they represent “three blows of fate, the third of which fells [the hero] like a tree.” The composer himself was very specific about the way the hammer blows should sound as well: “brief and mighty, but dull in resonance and with a non-metallic character (like the fall of an axe).” Like the sudden tragic events that Alma claimed they represent, the hammer blows can seem to come out of nowhere.

That’s where Hudgins comes in. “The hardest thing is the timing,” said Hudgins, the orchestra’s percussion section leader, at an interview at Symphony Hall. Nelsons is too busy conducting the rest of the orchestra to give Hudgins a specific cue, and because the hammer is so heavy, there’s a built-in delay as well, he said. “He’s going to go like that” — he gestured — “and the orchestra is going to come in a little bit after that. So the idea is to try to time it out, but you don’t want to be late either.”

At this point, Hudgins is as much of a pro as they come on the Mahler hammer. Born in the East Texas city of Lufkin, he joined the orchestra in 1990, and now he plays some of the most recognizable percussion parts during any BSO and Pops season, from the deafening offstage bells in Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique” to the slapstick in the Holiday Pops staple “Sleigh Ride.” He has wielded the hammer every time the BSO has played Mahler’s 6th since he signed on, and during Andris Nelsons’s inaugural season as music director in spring 2015,, he christened the new box after Nelsons decided at the first rehearsal that the existing box — which was about a foot tall — wasn’t loud enough.

“At the intermission, he spoke with the percussionists and asked, ‘Have you got anything bigger?’” said McEwen in a phone interview. McEwen’s knack for handy projects being well known in the orchestra, Hudgins and stage manager John Demick called on the oboist for help. “They said, ‘Could you make us something just a little more beefy?’ So, I’m never one to turn down a challenge.”

McEwen quickly constructed the box in time for its Symphony Hall debut the next week. “It was only because I was called up to dinner that I was able to get it out of the basement,” he quipped: At the table, one of his teenage children pointed out that the box was too big to fit through the door of his house if completed, so he took it out to the driveway for the final stages.

When the box is on tour, as it will be in a few weeks, it also serves another purpose: storage. Because when it comes to cramming the orchestra’s several tons’ worth of gear into an airplane’s cargo hold, “every square inch is precious,” said McEwen. It helps that it’s pretty sturdy: “I erred on the side of making it heavy duty, figuring that somebody’s going to be whacking a mallet the size of New Jersey on it.”

Unlike those in the string and wind sections, the instruments an orchestral percussionist might play vary wildly from piece to piece. “For instance, in a Tchaikovsky symphony I might play only cymbals,” said Hudgins. “But for instance, we’re playing a modern piece by Elizabeth Ogonek, and I’m probably playing 10 or 11 [instruments].”

Will Hudgins demonstrates using a pair of cymbals. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The orchestra’s percussion armory includes mallet instruments like the wooden marimba and xylophone, the metal glockenspiel and vibraphone (Hudgins’s favorite; he also plays jazz vibraphone in the band Pursuance); bells, drums, and cymbals of all shapes, sizes, and pitches; gongs, tambourines, triangles. New things “come down the highway” all the time, said Hudgins. Once, he had to play a baby’s rattle for a piece, so he went out and bought one shaped like a caterpillar. “Anything that is not in another section is going to end up in our section, and you just do the best that you can as far as trying to learn what you’re going to do.”

A view of a bass drum being played by Hudgins. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When percussionists audition for orchestral jobs, they usually only need to play the most commonly used instruments. But most of those don’t fit in a car trunk, much less an airline carry-on compartment. “You have to be clever,” said Hudgins, who usually would bring his own snare drum and other small instruments to audition. “You will be given the information on what will be on stage, and you do your best to do find at least comparable instruments to prepare on, but sometimes it’s just — here we go,” he said, “And all the manufacturers don’t get together and say, ‘Here are our dimensions and heights,’ so if you’re extremely tall or extremely short, you can run into problems!”

BSO percussionist Will Hudgins carrying an assortment of mallets, including the large wooden hammer used to play the hammer box in Mahler's Symphony No. 6. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Orchestral percussion players also handle several instruments that might only sound for a few measures’ worth of a piece but take up entire corners of the stage, such as the wind machine (roughly the size and shape of a small washing machine) and thunder sheet (a tall sheet of metal) that play up a storm in Richard Strauss’s “An Alpine Symphony” — a piece the orchestra is also taking to Japan.

But as a member of the BSO, Hudgins doesn’t need to worry about transporting his own instruments overseas. Coordinating all that falls to Demick, who will oversee the loading of two 53-foot trailers immediately after the orchestra’s final pre-tour concert. Those drive overnight to Chicago; then, early in the morning on Saturday Nov. 5, they’ll unload, submit for customs inspection, and load every piece of gear onto nine cargo pallets. “There is NO WAY to put this amount of equipment on a passenger flight,” wrote Demick in an e-mail.

A view of several percussion mallets on a stick stand. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The crew then flies separately to unload the pallets and prepare trucks to transport the orchestra’s gear on the ground. How much does all of that cost? It’s “not inexpensive,” Dimeck wrote.

During the Mahler performances, Hudgins isn’t just waiting for the hammer to drop; he’s also covering xylophone, glockenspiel, triangle, cymbals, chimes, and almglocken. “Like what you hear in Switzerland, hanging around cattle’s necks, those kind of cowbells. You know what I’m talking about?” he asks.

No, I don’t, I say.

“OK, well,” he says, “they’re cowbells of indiscriminate pitch, and it’s re-creating something Mahler had in his ear from Switzerland, or Austria, or any of those hilly kind of ‘Sound of Music’-looking places.’”

All in a day’s work.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Mahler: Symphony No. 6. Oct. 20-22, Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.